RV generator won’t stay on. Replaced the battery, but could it be the fuse?

Dear Dave,

I can’t get my RV’s generator to stay on. We replaced the battery in back. Could it possibly be a fuse that’s causing the problem? —Audrey, 2013 Coachmen Freelander

Dear Audrey,

From what I can tell on various dealer walkarounds, your generator could be either an Onan (Cummins) or Generac; however, most opted for the 4000-watt Onan gas version. Typically the generator uses the house battery/batteries to turn over and start. So, I’m not sure what “battery in back” you are referring to unless it is the house battery. This is only designed to turn the starter and not keep the unit running. Since you indicated you can’t get it to “stay on,” it must mean it is turning over and starting, just not staying on? If that is the case, it would not be the battery or a fuse, as those are only providing power and it would not even attempt to turn over.

There are three basic components when it comes to troubleshooting a gas engine issue: power, spark, and fuel. Power and spark sometimes are related issues. However, if the engine is turning over and attempts to start, then we can rule out power, as we discussed, and look at spark and fuel.

Fuel

Gasoline is drawn from the main fuel tank of your Ford chassis with the draw at approximately 1/4 tank level. This is to prevent the generator from running the tank out of gas and leaving you stranded. I have found some of these to be way higher than 1/4 level, almost to the 1/2 level. So the first thing I would suggest is to start with at least 3/4 tank of fuel, just to make sure.

The fuel is drawn out of the tank by a fuel pump and passes through a fuel filter before going to the carburetor. I would suggest changing the fuel filter and see if that helps. If not, you can remove the fuel line and verify there is fuel being pumped to the generator. If not, you have found the issue.

Since you rig is over 10 years old, the generator may have a high altitude switch or even a winter/summer lever. Both of these adjust the fuel-to air-mix ratio and could be making the generator run too lean or too rich.

Varnish

A common issue with gasoline generators is today’s fuel breaks down quickly and creates varnish in the carburetor. It is recommended that you run the generator at 50% load for 30 minutes every month to clean it out, and use a fuel stabilizer during storage. This generally requires a rebuild by a professional. However, I have been able to remove the fuel line and insert it into a gallon of fuel with a heavy dose of Seafoam. Onan has their own fuel stabilizer that they recommend. You might try adding some to the tank and see if it will cycle through and work.

Spark

Next, there needs to be a spark from the sparkplug, which can be tested by removing the plug and grounding it to the base. With the plug wire attached, turn over the unit and verify there is spark. A dirty plug or improper gap can also be an issue. However, if it does start initially and run for a short time, there typically would not be a spark.

One more thing

Actually, two more things. If the oil level is low, it will sense that and shut down once it gets to temperature. Also, it will do the same thing if the air filter is plugged. I would suggest changing the oil and filter as well as the air filter, just to be sure. And I suggest using Onan-recommended parts, as not all filters are high-quality and can provide a false reading.

