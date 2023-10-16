Tour the 2024 Tiffin Wayfarer 25 LW diesel Class C motorhome

In the video below, join Leon Carlson from the family-owned The RV Corral for a first look at the 2024 Tiffin Wayfarer 25 LW Class C motorhome.

Built on a Mercedes-Benz chassis, this is that semi-rare diesel Class C motorhome.

This coach is all-electric, meaning you never have to buy propane. It runs off diesel and battery and comes outfitted with a fuel-efficient Onan Quiet Diesel generator. I also love that the Tiffin Wayfarer comes with lithium batteries.

I like the sturdy outside storage doors and finished storage space, and the sturdiness of the coach overall.

In the video, we are looking at the “Sea Mist” color scheme that gives the inside of this rig a bright, airy, open feel. New for 2024 is the over-cab skylight that lets in lots of light but can be closed when you want darkness.

I love the comfortable reclining theater-style seating across from the TV, although the TV placement is strange—more on that below.

The kitchen features an efficient induction cooktop. There’s a large oval single sink, and a variety of available refrigerator options, both propane/electric as well as 12 volt. I like the efficiency of the built-in wooden cutting board in the top drawer.

The bathroom and especially the shower are impressively large.

More nice features of the Tiffin Wayfarer 25 LW

Automatic windshield wipers

Backup camera in the mirrors

Exterior Smart TV

Clear coat exterior paint

Tow hitch rated for 5,000 pounds

Outdoor shower

Indirect night lighting throughout the interior

Soft-touch drawers and cabinet closures

Nice amount of bedroom closet and drawer storage

What’s not to like?

It’s a personal preference, but I prefer two kitchen sinks. Also, the placement of the TV above the sink is just weird, not to mention it takes up some kitchen cabinet space. Yes, you can store things behind the TV but I am not sure this space is properly thought out.

The bed will need to be made and unmade every day unless you don’t mind a bed in the middle of your coach. It is a queen-sized Murphy bed. While I have not tested one, the mattress in the video appears a bit flimsy.

2024 Tiffin Wayfarer 25 LW Class C motorhome specs

Length: 25’8”

Mercedes-Benz 3.0 liter V6 turbo 188 HP diesel engine

Sleeps: 2-4

GVWR: 11,030 pounds

GCWR: 15,250 pounds

Fresh water: 32 gallons

Gray water: 32 gallons

Black water: 28 gallons

MSRP: approximately $200,000

Learn more about Tiffin Wayfarer motorhomes here.