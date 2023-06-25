Camping journal and RV log book perfect for RVers to keep track of campgrounds and more

This little camping journal and RV log book makes a thoughtful gift for the RVers in your life. It’s also a great way to journal about all your own adventures and keep track of important RV and camping information in one convenient place.

The bulk of the pages are for journal entries about your various camp spots. Writing prompts coach you to fill in details such as:

Campsite name or GPS coordinates

Your site number

The camp’s best site (for making reservations for return trips)

Fees

Cell and Wi-Fi coverage

Noise levels

Type of pad

A checklist of camping clubs or discounts accepted there

A checklist of available hookups and amenities available there

Space for additional notes about things you did and/or people you met

But there is more that makes this book even more useful, including:

Interior and exterior moving day checklists

Extensive packing lists for every part of the trip

Vehicle and RV maintenance logs

In addition, you’ll find a listing of all the national parks so you can check them off as you visit. And there are notes for bucket list items to add to your wish list for every state, and additional pages for journaling.

What I like most about this camping journal:

It makes for a small, handy place to keep all your important RV and trip-planning information together.

The entire family can work on filling it in and have a nice souvenir afterward.

The page templates makes it easy to remember pertinent details about favorite campsites. There are 40 such pages in the book.

The campground entry pages are made with a simple checklist so you can simply check the boxes of the amenities and discounts offered, noise levels, and pad type.

This book is produced by a small Mom-and-Pop company.

What can be improved upon?

In its print form, it is somewhat limited. For instance, you probably won’t actually use the checklists to write on as you could only use them once (but you could make copies and use over and over again).

I would like to see a digital version that is easy to edit using a word processing program.

There is, in fact, a digital version available, but you need a stylus-type PDF-annotating or note-taking app to use it. This made sense when I thought there might be places for artwork and doodling, but in reality, there aren’t, so an editable word processor version would be more practical, in my opinion.

Learn more about the Camping Journal and RV Log book at LuvSkyy Outdoors.

##RVT1110