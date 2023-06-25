It feels like campground prices have hit an all-time high. We are traveling from Arizona to Minnesota and staying almost exclusively at private RV park campgrounds. Not by choice, but because I was too wishy-washy on travel plans and didn’t book the now-sold-out state and COE parks early enough.

We have traveled similar routes from Arizona to Minnesota over the last eight years and I have come to expect higher campground prices near National Parks and major cities, but not this! The major chains are running around $70+ a night, not including the add-ons of state tax, county tax, town tax and lodging tax. These are the corporate buyouts, remodels and new builds. A few are even using booking software similar to hotels that upcharge as the park gets fuller. Don’t procrastinate—the price goes up daily.

Mom and Pop spots have caught on too. What was once $25 to $35 a night two or three years ago is now $55 to $60. I was overjoyed when we camped for four days near a National Park for $45 a night. However, when our assigned site was too small to put the slides out we were charged an additional $2 a day to move. We are at their mercy.

I have heard reports saying that RVing is cheaper than hotel travel. Not cheaper than the hotels I frequent! Add in gas, maintenance, repairs, and campground fees, and RVing has certainly become a hobby for the well-off. At least in a hotel, I usually have several to choose from and they aren’t hanging out a “campground full” sign.

It takes us longer to get to our destinations in an RV so therefore there are more campground fees. Gas is a lot higher in our diesel guzzler than in my little Kia. The frustration of finding and booking campgrounds is vexing. At least food is cheaper when we eat in the RV…

We are using Harvest Hosts when we can, and state parks when there is a cancellation. We finally scored a reservation at a Colorado State Park, but, alas, not a lot cheaper: $46 a night because we are out-of-staters. This may explain a lot of open sites. It doesn’t average out the high costs of the private RV parks though. It is a big chunk of change to go from point A to point B, but I am stuck by my love of RVing.

I am totally and completely stuck. As much as I grouse about it, I love RVing. Seeing different places, having our own stuff, and sleeping in my own bed… The moral of this story is to make our reservations sooner, compare prices and try to set some sort of budget.

What are you, our readers, finding? Are campground prices higher? Please comment below and let me know your perspective.

