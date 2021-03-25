RV Kitchen: Eggs ‘n Bacon Spaghetti

From Janet Groene

Everyone loves spaghetti. Almost everyone loves bacon and eggs. Let’s join forces with Eggs ‘n Bacon Spaghetti! Serve this taste treat for any meal of the day. Precooked bacon is a time and space saver and it contains enough fat to stir-fry the garlic. This is easier to serve if you use a spaghetti claw or tongs.

Ingredients

6 slices bacon, cut up

2 teaspoons minced garlic

4 eggs, beaten, or equivalent in Egg Beaters

12 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained

Olive oil (optional)

3 to 4 meaty plum tomatoes, diced and drained

Grated Parmesan cheese

Directions for cooking Eggs ‘n Bacon Spaghetti

In a large skillet fry out bacon. Gradually add garlic. (Careful! Garlic burns easily.) When bacon is crisp, scramble eggs in the pan, breaking them up. When draining spaghetti, save some of the water. Mix cooked spaghetti, bacon and eggs. Heat through and mix well. Turn off heat. Fold in tomatoes and add hot pasta water and/or a little olive oil to taste. Pass the cheese shaker.

Serves 6.

