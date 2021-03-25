RV shipments continue to soar, new record set

Shipments of RVs from manufacturers continue to soar, with a new all-time record set in February. The RV Industry Association’s February 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 48,286 units, an increase of 30.1% compared to the 37,113 units shipped during February 2020, making this the best February RV shipment total on comparable record.

“As people begin to think about their spring and summer vacations, RV trips continue to be the preferred way to travel for millions of Americans,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby. “As evident in this month’s record shipment report, RV manufacturers and suppliers are committed to meeting the demand from new consumers as well as those looking to upgrade their existing RVs. According to the report, the industry remains on track to build more RVs in 2021 than in any previous year.”

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, finished the month up 31.1% against last February with 43,482 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes ended the month up 21.8% compared to February 2020 with 4,804 units. Park Model RVs ended the month up 18.8% compared to February 2020 with 380 wholesale shipments.

Below you will find charts showing 2020/2021 month over month total wholesale RV shipments.