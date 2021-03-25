Newmar recalls some motorhomes: brake lights can fail

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2021 Dutch Star, New Aire, and Ventana motorhomes. The adjustable brake pedal assembly may be missing a return spring. This may cause the brake lights to stay illuminated after the brake pedal is released. Also, in certain towed vehicles, the brakes may stay engaged after the brake pedal is released.

Malfunctioning brake lights can fail to alert other motorists of the driver’s intention, increasing the risk of a crash and injury. Additionally, brakes remaining unintentionally engaged on a towed vehicle can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the brake pedal assembly, and install a return spring if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 16, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 21V 108.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).