RV levelers raising tires off the ground – occupants queasy!

Dear Gary,
Our motorhome has Power Gear brand levelers. The front two float side to side on the same hydraulic circuit while the rear two jacks are independent. The coach seems to ride high on certain grades with the front wheels often off the ground. When this happens the coach rocks enough to trigger motion sickness.
Here are my questions:
1. Should I lower the front two leveler jacks a notch?
2. Should I shorten the back two leveler jacks a notch, thereby lowering the starting point center of gravity so as not to need it so high in front?
3. Both? Or one at a time? In what order?
4. What about auxiliary jacks? Where and what kind? On the slides?
5. Any other ideas?
Please help, as currently it is making us sick! —Dean G.
Dear Dean,
It is certainly not recommended having tires actually off the ground once the levelers have been deployed. That will definitely lead to instability issues, as you’ve already discovered. I’m wondering if the “Auto” function has been properly set up to begin with? If so, it sounds like your system needs to be re-calibrated to what’s called the “zero point.”
Properly set up, the best “Auto” position will permit all tires to stay in contact with Mother Earth and still effectively level the coach. If you notice any sinking into the ground at any jack, though, it might be necessary to use a larger footprint accessory under each jack. [Editor: Here are jack pads at Amazon.]
But I’m guessing a proper “setup” will eliminate your motion sickness. I’d hold off on auxiliary slideout supports until after you have the main leveling system calibrated properly. You simply may not need them after that. Plus, they can always be added at any time.
If you choose to seek professional help, be sure to only allow certified RV technicians to work on your leveling system. Look for a shop that has specific experience with the Power Gear brand.
On some occasions we level our 2015 Allegro via the ‘automatic’ method as that’s all our rig is equipped with. Should we place some type of blocks under the front tires or reposition our RV to ensure it is level without the front tires on the ground?
I would be leery of mounting any of the jacks lower, especially if you do any dry camping where you drive over irregular terrain, as I have drug the jacks on high spots doing that. I carry a good supply of 2×8 boards of lengths of about one foot longer than each other, and cut one edge at 45 degrees, leaving 1/2″ at 90 degrees. This gives me in essence a short ramp to drive onto, and the 1/2″ keeps the end from splitting. Once I get the coach near level, I place wood leveling blocks made from 2×6 boards 18″ long, made into a square and covered on one side with 3/4″ plywood, with another 2×6 board running across the center, under the plywood. This reduces the extension needed on the jacks, and has worked perfectly for us.
Our MH front is always lower than the back. This means the front always has to come up often with the wheels off the ground to level it – worse with uneven RV sites. We carry boards that we put under the wheels. We do this by going a little higher than we need, put the boards under, let jacks back down then raise again. Right now the site we are on is so bad we have 3 boards (about 6 inches) under the front tires. When we set up a spot at my sister’s for us, we sunk the boards for the pad about 4 inches in the back because of the way our MH is built.