Another crazy RV paint job. Wow!

Last week we posted this RV, which we thought had the coolest paint job of any RV we’d ever seen. But this one might be just as neat…

Readers Doug and Linda (from Ohio) sent this in and wrote, “Here is a motorhome and toad with a matching paint job that we spotted last September in a KOA campground in Wells, Maine. We have been RVing for 42 years, and this is the most unique one we have seen. Of course, the plates were from California.”

Thanks for sending, Doug and Linda. Very neat!

Have you ever seen a painted RV or any other unique RV? Show us here.