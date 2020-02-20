RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1280

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Today’s thought

“Don’t spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door. ” ―Coco Chanel



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Love Your Pet Day!

Tip of the Day

Does your RV have a “cool” roof? Color matters

Sometimes your RV needs a new roof. It could be because of age, or it could be because you backed under that tree branch and tore a hole in your roof that is not repairable, or it just could be that you want to change the look of your RV. When shopping for a new roof, one of the things you’ll want to consider is color. Find out why in this tip from Dicor Corporation.

The readers write — Hammer-toss at poor-quality RVs

In a hilarious and sad-but-true fashion, a YouTube feature we highlighted recently showed just how bad things can be for folks buying new RVs. What a nerve that struck with our readers. Here’s just a small sample of the many responses that came rushing in.

Yesterday’s featured article: Volunteer: Save on campground fees, do good, have fun

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Forgetful? Here’s some help

Fearful of things forgotten? Reader “jjmessy” sends this idea: Tie a string from one end of the driver’s sun visor to the other end. Now use clothes pins on the string to attach notes like “Turn off propane,” “Raise jacks,” etc. When ready to move simply remove the notes as the task is performed, and slip the pins to the dash mat or elsewhere, keeping the notes for next time. Thanks, JJ!

This little tool does so much!

Random RV Thought

Some rest areas are simply parking lots with a restroom. Others are elaborate with a full-blown restaurant, store and gas station. Rest areas in national forests and along rural highways are often in beautiful settings with trails to walk for exercise, where the smell of the air can be as captivating as the scenery (sagebrush in the desert or pine in the mountains). Of course, some rest areas are noisy and smell of diesel exhaust, which is further evidence that in life we win some and we lose some.

Website of the day

America’s top indoor attractions

‘Tis the season of snow and rain and ice and sleet and hail. Ugh. If you’re feeling trapped inside, head to one of these 75 amazing indoor attractions across the country. Fun!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent would like their next RV to have two bathrooms

• 68 percent of towable owners bought a vehicle specifically to tow their RV

• 14 percent say exterior paint jobs and graphics played a very important factor in determining which RV to buy

Recent poll: For long-time RVers: Is being an RVer more or less challenging than 10 years ago? Tell us here.

Lightweight, waterproof, foldable backpack perfect for RVers

Trivia

Who was the mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska, until his death in 2017? Stubbs, an orange tabby cat, was the mayor for 20 years.

What is the hardest natural material on earth? Hint: It is found in the mouth of a bizarre aquatic creature. Find out in yesterday’s trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

I saw a poster that said “Have you seen my cat?” I phoned the number and told them I haven’t. I like to help where I can.

