RV manufacturers did set new record in 2021

The RV Industry Association made it official Tuesday. The overall RV factory shipments for 2021 did in fact set a record of 600,240 units. That passed the previous record set in 2017 of 504,599, an increase of 19%.

“For decades, the RV industry has been growing with more and more people turning to RVs as the perfect way to experience the great outdoors. While the demand for RVs has been amplified over the past two years, the pandemic also created several obstacles and challenges for our industry,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby. “But through their hard work and innovation, our manufacturers and suppliers are rising to meet these challenges, building a record 600,000 RVs this past year, sending more RVs to dealer lots across North America than ever before, and allowing more people to experience the joys of RVing.”

Total RV shipments for 2021 increased 39.5% over the 430,412 units shipped in 2020. Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended 2021 up 39.6% against 2020 with 544,028 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the year up 37.8% compared to 2020 with 56,212 units. Park Model RV finished the year up 5.7% compared to 2020 with 3,923 units shipped.

RV shipments in December 2021 were actually slightly down compared to December 2020 numbers, with 40,347 units shipped in December 2021 compared to 40,382 in December 2020.