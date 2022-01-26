AirSkirts opens seed funding round to accelerate growth 

AirSkirts®, the world’s first innovative inflatable RV skirting system, announced a seed funding round to accelerate the growth of their innovative lineup of inflatable RV skirt kits. Unlike traditional skirting methods that require drilling dozens of holes into your RV or messy DIY solutions, AirSkirts is the first-ever inflatable RV skirt system to insulate your camper. As the only skirting solution retailers can sell off-the-shelf, AirSkirt’s inflatable design succeeds where other skirting methods fail—providing a durable, easy-to-install insulation solution that is resistant to extreme weather. The modular design makes year-round RV life possible and fits any travel trailer, motorhome, fifth wheel, or tiny house.

“Support from investors will help us take things to the next level. Together we can bring much-needed climate tolerance solutions that will last for decades to the rapidly growing RV community,” said Jim Phelan, Founder and Managing Director of AirSkirts. “I created AirSkirts after several frustrating seasons in my Airstream and I’m convinced it offers the best protection for your RV.”

Historically, RVers had limited and often time-consuming options to skirt their trailers. AirSkirts has changed the game with the world’s only inflatable design for year-round RV living that is installation-free and can be retailed at scale. The robust kit creates a large barrier of trapped air between two layers of PVC that acts as an insulator. This prevents freezing pipes, retains heat, gives you warmer floors and saves on energy. Kits set up in under 30 minutes with ultra-durable, military-grade construction that requires no drilling of holes or messy homegrown solutions.

To participate in this seed round, click here. You can learn more about AirSkirts in the video below, and to visit their website click here.

