What are your RV New Year’s resolutions?

Happy RV New Year, everyone!

This week we want to know about your RV plans for the upcoming year, your “RV New Year’s resolutions,” if you will.

For me? I hope to find a decent popup camper for my truck, for those times I don’t need to haul the whole trailer along. I also plan to travel more in Baja, California, Mexico, where I live part-time. Accomplishing resolution #1 will greatly aid in resolution #2 for me.

How about you?

What RV trips or things are you resolved to accomplish in 2023?

To participate, please fill out the form below (DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE). Thank you.

We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most compelling and/or popular responses.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

