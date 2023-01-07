Clogged showerhead cure—courtesy of Walmart

There’s nothing like a good, solid, hot shower after a cold day. Or a day of mechanic-ing, gardening, playing with the grandkids, or whatever. But if you climb in the shower stall and crank up the water, you may find disappointment. That once-upon-a-time high-pressure flush can somehow seem to lose its luster. The tiny jets in showerheads can get clogged. We have the cure for a clogged showerhead. And Walmart (or just about any other grocery store you frequent) can help!

Mineral misery

As RVers, we’re often stuck with the water quality of wherever it is we’re traveling. Yes, some have water filter systems they fill their tanks with, or work as in-line scrubbers for city water. But the sad truth is, typical RV water filter systems don’t scrub out hard water. That’s water that’s loaded with dissolved minerals like calcium or magnesium. You may actually feel hard water. Wash your hands and yet it feels like there’s soap still on them? There are you are! Hard water isn’t uncommon in many parts of the country. Snowbird in the Desert Southwest? You know the problem! And those minerals will gradually build up with time, clogging your showerhead jets.

Better living through chemistry

The answer to the clogged showerhead is to rid the jets of those unwelcome minerals. You could approach it from a mechanical level. Picture yourself with a sewing needle, carefully poking away at each of those nozzles. Nah! Better living through chemistry! Those dissolved minerals are “basic” in nature, chemical opposites of acidic. What you need in the battle of the basics is a challenger from the acid group!

Enter vinegar. Common white vinegar will chew away at those built-up mineral deposits, and with much greater efficiency than a sewing needle. And here’s where “Wally” enters the picture. Find yourself a leftover plastic grocery “T-shirt” bag. Inspect it carefully to ensure it doesn’t contain pinholes. Put your showerhead in the bag (if convenient to remove), dump in white vinegar, and let the clogged showerhead soak. If your water sprayer isn’t easily removed, then add vinegar to the bag and carefully raise the bag until the showerhead is immersed, and tie the bag to the shower head. You might consider wearing protective goggles—we’d hate to find out what vinegar in the eyes feels like.

Either way, allow the showerhead to soak in the vinegar for an hour. Don’t try using bleach as your attack-solution. It could ruin the finish of chrome, and as a “base” itself, won’t likely help much in dispatching the minerals. Rinse out the showerhead at the end of the soak cycle and reinstall it. Rip off those clothes and feel the warmth!

##RVT1086