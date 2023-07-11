RV park slum frustrates nearby homeowners

Residents in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles are raising concerns about a nearby illegal, makeshift RV park due to unsanitary conditions. According to KTLA-TV, neighbors gathered Monday to discuss their expectations regarding 20 RVs located at 14,000 Hubbard Street. Residents are calling for the RVs to be cleaned up and for the residents living in them to be rehoused.

“I don’t have peace in my own house, in my own house, I have to live with doors and windows closed,” explained Maria Macias, who lives directly behind the encampment.

“Well, we’re losing money on that because all these guys are living by my household,” said neighborhood resident Frank Moreno. “So, if I want to sell, I can’t. Who’s going to want to buy my house, having to deal with the smell, the insects and the vermin and stuff like that now.”

Local Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez was not at Monday’s meeting. However, she previously said that her office has done inspections of the property which resulted in violations and notices for compliance. She says the case is still pending with the court for those sanctions.

