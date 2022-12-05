Cool Tools: A cheater plumbing vent cap

0 ( 0 )

It is common to have items on your RV roof become sun damaged and then eventually break or go missing. A common one would be the plumbing vent. There are many times that you can get away with replacing just the cap, and not the entire vent—where you have to remove the roof sealant and putty tape.

I want to introduce you to a cheater plumbing vent cap. This replacement cap is designed with a spring tension attachment, which eliminates the need to replace the entire vent. Simply insert it into the plumbing vent pipe, align the mounting screws hole and add a screw to secure it in place.

Here’s a little more about it…

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

