RV Preview: 2022 Tiffin Midas 24RT B+ concept

Today’s RV review is a little different in that it’s of a concept, the Tiffin Midas 24RT B+ motorhome. Shown at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, this model is based on Ford’s Transit chassis featuring the turbocharged gasoline V6. The concept was shown in colors representing the company’s 50th anniversary, a really tasteful white and gold with a burgundy horizontal stripe separating the two.

Since this is a prototype and the only information I was able to ascertain was from the video I’ve included in this article, take it for what it’s worth. But the odd thing, to me, is that I did a search and found the Tiffin Midas 24RT at two dealerships. So it seems there may be some production or, perhaps, the dealerships still have the prototypes that they’re selling.

The floor plan in here reminds me of the Winnebago EKKO, and there are many similarities. This is also similar to European camper vans in the layout and, frankly, I really like this floor plan in a camper of this size. Leisure Travel Vans also makes a somewhat similar model.

The bathroom in the Midas 24RT sets it apart

From my perspective, what really sets the Tiffin apart is the bathroom in the Midas 24RT. For a motorhome of this size, the bathroom is surprisingly large with good space all around. Every RV is a compromise of space use. You can take the same floor plan as the next guy’s and make a few minor changes to achieve dramatically different results.

So, if the bathroom matters, and it often does, this is a good one. It’s also a dry bath—and that’s not always true of RVs of this size.

Tiffin also talked about this being a highly maneuverable rig. If you’re used to the typical Class A, they’re right! But their point was to demonstrate the two forward-facing bucket seats behind the cab. They feature three-point seat belts, which means this could allow four people to travel in a fully belted position.

In that case, the Midas 24RT could serve as a regular form of transportation even with younger travelers occupying the back seats. I don’t know if this features a tether for a child safety seat, however. But I do know there’s a mount for a tablet that these backseat drivers can take advantage of. When I was a young traveler, I had to play the license plate game. Now they get an iPad.

The kitchen in the Tiffin Midas 24RT

Another thing I really liked was the induction cooktop, which I’m a big fan of. But the way Tiffin implemented this was by making it removable. It’s set into the counter so you could easily use it there. But then you can also lift it out and use it outside. I like this. Plus, if the unit ever fails, you could likely replace it without much effort.

Also in the kitchen are two pull-out pantries which offer a tremendous amount of space for a vehicle in this size range. You really could use this rig on a longer journey and stock up with food from your favorite Trader Joe’s, or wherever you enjoy shopping.

Of course, being a Tiffin, this features soft-close drawers, and those drawers are built of plywood.

Twin beds in the back

The back of this unit features twin beds which are 76” in length. There is a padded shelf between them along the back. There’s also storage under the camp-side bed. When you lift the mattress, you’ll notice that the base is made of a nicer plywood rather than the typical OSB found in many RVs.

I also like that you can lift a panel and see behind the power converter. So if you need to effect a repair, it’s easier to do so.

One of the things I just loved was that there are lighted rods in the closet. They are motion-activated so when you open the door, the rods light up. That is such a nice touch.

Another good thing is that there is a pole-mountable table that you can put in between the beds. They become a dining area or just a place to play cards or whatnot.

Outside matters

There are more nice details outside. Those include a rather large trunk, typical of this floor plan. One of the things I’ve seen in European versions of this floor plan is a garage for bicycles in the back. This is no exception.

In fact, this model was fitted with what’s called a Gladiator rack. That is a rail onto which you can hang things to secure the cargo you wish to carry, such as bicycles or hanging bags and whatnot.

There is also a decent amount of storage in the basement of this rig, with the cargo doors being hinged at the front. Nice.

Observations of the Tiffin Midas 24RT

Overall, I really like this floor plan, and Tiffin has done a good job of implementing it.

Knowing that this is a concept, my suggestion to Tiffin would be to forgo the pole mount table in the back and, instead, add a Lagun table mount. This would permit much more flexibility. I’d also like to see that table be able to convert these two twins into a king. It may do so already but that just wasn’t shared.

On the subject of a Lagun table mount, Tiffin could put one between the second-row seats so this becomes an alternate dining or work area, as well.

I was also very, very happy that Tiffin shared the cargo carrying capacity of this rig in the video, which is about 1500 pounds. All of these models based on the Ford Transit aren’t huge haulers. You’re going to have to be pretty frugal with your belongings because your own mass, and that of the other occupants, do count against the cargo carrying capacity.

Would the Midas 24RT appeal to you?

What’s your opinion? If you were considering something like the Winnebago EKKO or, perhaps, the Leisure Travel Vans Unity, would this appeal to you? Tiffin certainly has an enviable reputation and the pricing on this is right in line with others in the field. Now, the big question, can you even get one or is this still a prototype? It’s not officially listed on the website.

