RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 16, 2022

“Hello babies. Welcome to Earth. It’s hot in the summer and cold in the winter. It’s round and wet and crowded. On the outside, babies, you’ve got a hundred years here. There’s only one rule that I know of, babies- ‘God damn it, you’ve got to be kind.’” ―Kurt Vonnegut

Tip of the Day

Tips from professional RV detailers to keep your RV looking good-as-new

By Nanci Dixon

Our RV looks as good as new! We just had our motorhome professionally detailed and wow, does it look good! It looks even better than when sitting new on the dusty RV sales lot! We have been keeping up with it for the last four years, sometimes hiring someone to wash and wax or just doing it ourselves, but we have never had a detail job done. These tips from professional RV detailers are helpful for every RVer.

Fowler Detailing in Red Bay, Alabama, are professional detailers and had a team of eight people working all over our motorhome: washing, scrubbing, buffing, waxing and drying. These are the tips they shared with us.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Tiffin Midas 24RT B+ concept

Tony writes, “If you were considering something like the Winnebago EKKO or, perhaps, the Leisure Travel Vans Unity, would this appeal to you? Tiffin certainly has an enviable reputation and the pricing on this is right in line with others in the field. Now, the big question, can you even get one, or is this still a prototype?”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

When on shoreline power, can I turn off my somewhat-loud converter?

Dear Dave,

My camper is plugged in all the time. Do I still need to have the converter on? It makes a somewhat loud humming. —Rick, 1993 Holiday Rambler, Aluma-Lite

RVelectricity ™

With Mike Sokol

New no-splice SoftStartRV install video

Dear Mike,

I read your article a few weeks ago about the new SoftStartRV controller that’s smaller than the original version. Does it work the same as the earlier model, and do you have an installation video? My husband is pretty handy but he’s no electrician. Can you give him a little confidence boost before we pull the trigger and buy one? —Roxanne

Boondocking? This power system makes things easy

I have a sticks and bricks home, but I also spend a lot of time on the road. As most homeowners, I have an arsenal of yard management tools like a mower, blower, chain saw, cultivator, weed whacker and more. However, I might be unusual in that mine are all electric and happen to be the Ego brand. What does this have to do with RVing? Find out here and learn about this great boondocking gadget.

Quick Tip

Shirt closet shelves

Got one of those shirt closets next to your bed, but don’t need it for hanging? Facebook member Beth Haizlip fixed her problem with wire shelving and Command hooks from Lowe’s. “I bought a wire shelf from Lowe’s and cut it down to the sizes I needed. Then I attached Command hooks to the sidewalls and now I have shelves. Easily removed if I need more hanging room.”

From Donal Carbaugh

2020 Lance 2375

“We are a couple with a pooch. We love the picture window in the back with comfortable swivel rockers. The large dinette adds more comfortable seats in a bright living area with a separate walk-around bed in the front. Plenty of storage for us with a large outdoor area under the awning. We love our Lance!”

Recipe of the Day

Cassie’s Greek Fries on the Grill

by Cassie Passero from Canon City, CO

A healthier and less messy way to cook fries without frying them. The mix of thyme, rosemary, and oregano is delicious and not overpowering. They’re wonderful without the Feta, but we’d encourage you to sprinkle it on top. The cheese adds a touch of savory flavor. A creative twist on french fries for summer grilling season.

Trivia

Before surfer culture adopted the word “dude” it referred to well-dressed men. The word was first used in the 1870s and referred to men who dressed very fashionably. If you’ve ever heard the term “dude ranch,” you’ll know it refers to a fancier ranch intended for tourists—a place for city slickers to go play cowboy for a few days on vacation. It wasn’t until the 1960s that California surfers started using the word to refer to any “guy.” Got it, dude?

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We’ve been on the road for a month now. Jones likes to sit where he can watch the road, but sometimes he just likes to chill. When he calls ‘shotgun’ I’m left to find another seat.” —Lori Favre

