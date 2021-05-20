RV Preview: Fleetwood announces new Frontier diesel pushers

By Tony Barthel from a press release from Fleetwood RV

Fleetwood RV announced the introduction of the 2022 Fleetwood Frontier in two models promising to incorporate features and design components based on customer input. The two variants are the Frontier 34GT and the 36SS. They are now available for order from dealers starting around $300,000.

One of the highlights of the platform is a fully flat floor. This means there’s no need to step up over the engine compartment in the rear. On the subject of the back of this coach, one of the highlights noted was the inclusion of a shelf specifically for a CPAP machine.

Both of the Fleetwood Frontier models are equipped with the Aqua-Hot® 250D tankless water heater.

In the press release, Doug Miller, product manager for REV Recreation Group’s Class A products, said, “We’re constantly working to improve the design, layout and amenities we deliver to our Fleetwood RV owners. Both models are triple slides….”

Interiors include Tarkett® flooring and Whirlpool appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator, induction cooktop and convection microwave.

Fleetwood RV Frontier 36SS

This floor plan features a full master bath with a large 50” x 28” solid fiberglass shower with shower seat and glass enclosure; a convenient half bath with a vessel sink to provide more countertop space; Adap-Table® Dinette; and an extra-long custom sofa book-ended with two reclining theater seats from Roadwire®.

In the kitchen, the Adap-Table provides dual functionality. When flush against the wall, it’s a convenient workstation or breakfast bar for two. By swinging the table out vertically, it easily hosts a dinner party for four. In the entertainment area, the 111” sofa allows an adult to comfortably lay down to watch TV. And there’s still providing plenty of room for a companion to relax in the adjoining recliner.

Full features and options for the 2022 Frontier:

Cummins, 6.7L, 340HP engine, 700 lb / ft torque with Allison 2500 Series, 6-speed transmission

FCCC V-Ride, Drive Tech w/Opti-View and incredible 55-degree front turning radius

Full residential electric coach

Aqua-Hot 250D hydronic heating system for hot water and coach heat

Counter-depth residential refrigerator

Microwave/Convection oven

Recessed induction cooktop

Stainless farm-style galley sink

100-gallon fuel capacity

Industry-exclusive REV Wedge-Block holding tanks for maximized capacity

100-gallon fresh water

65-gallon gray water

45-gallon black water

Premium interior options

Stackable Washer/Dryer

Power theater seating

Hide-A-Loft™ drop-down queen bed

Central Vac system

Premium tech and safety features and options

One of the things highlighted in the graphics and illustrated with the digital illustrations for the Fleetwood Frontier is the four available color choices of full-body graphics; Granite, Ironman, Loyalty and Morning Coffee. Yep. Swishy swirls with fancy names and not a single choice of exterior graphics that wouldn’t be right at home in a Mardi Gras parade. Come on, RV companies. If you’re going to send out a press release about being innovative, how about starting with making the exteriors as tasteful as the interiors. Please?

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

