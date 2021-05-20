RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 20, 2021

Issue 1604

Today’s thought

“The deepest secret is that life is not a process of discovery, but a process of creation. You are not discovering yourself, but creating yourself anew. Seek therefore, not to find out Who You Are, but seek to determine Who You Want to Be.” ―Neale Donald Walsch

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Rescue Dog Day!

On this day in history: 1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

Tip of the Day

Tips for keeping an RV washing machine odor-free

By Nanci Dixon

For those of us lucky enough to have an onboard RV washing machine, opening the door to a musty, moldy smell can be an unwelcome surprise. Especially if it’s been sitting inside and closed up for weeks, or even months at a time.

I soon discovered that in our new motorhome when I excitedly washed clothes and closed the front loading washer door. One week later it was time to wash again. Yuck! The smell practically knocked me over. After running an empty load on hot, the smell was not much better, so I went online to research what was wrong with my brand-new washer. Turns out it wasn’t the washer, it was me. Continue reading to see how Nanci solved this stinky problem.

Yesterday's tip of the day: Lube your RV's slideout?

Today’s RV review preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel previews the new Fleetwood Frontier diesel pushers. Take a look at these models and see what you think and, of course, read what Tony thinks too.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2516S?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it's yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, May 20, 2021. If it's yours you'll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn't your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven't already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week 2 readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Patti Schneider of Milton, Florida, and Sumner Schachter of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

We'll have another photo in tomorrow's RV Daily Tips Newsletter.

Avoid drowsy driving: It’s a killer

Driving while drowsy is a formula for disaster. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that each year 100,000 crashes are reported to police nationally in which drowsy driving or driver fatigue is a contributing factor. NHTSA estimates those crashes result in 1,550 deaths and 71,000 injuries. Read more, including the best tips to be safe in case you’re drowsy while driving.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to fix a sticking black tank valve

Reader poll

Do you pay to store your RV?

Come on over and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Battery safety

RVers are rightly concerned about having enough battery power. But with batteries come dangers – some not easily recognized. Charging batteries produce hydrogen gas, a highly explosive byproduct. Hydrogen is not something to fear, but respect. To keep safe:

Always have plenty of ventilation in the battery compartment. Make sure that hydrogen gas can easily vent to the outside atmosphere.

Never operate RV batteries inside the coach. The living quarters of the rig is no place for an explosive atmosphere.

Don’t set up equipment in the battery compartment that could spark. That includes power inverters, like the one shown in the accompanying photo.

Website of the day

PlugShare

As electric vehicles become more popular, so do charging stations. PlugShare shows you every charging location around the country – there are a lot more than you think!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When buying their RV, 15 percent said that the exterior color/graphic on the RV didn’t matter

• 50 percent say they would never use reuseable toilet paper (would you?)

• 55 percent say they have a very close friend who they can talk to about anything

Recent poll: Have you ever dreamed of owning a campground?

Recipe of the Day

Blackened Chicken Breast With Fettuccine Alfredo

by Aku N. from Pensacola, FL

The flavors of creamy Italian Fettuccine Alfredo meet blackened Cajun-spiced chicken in this recipe. It’s a wonderful marriage of flavors. The pasta is coated with just the right amount of creamy Alfredo sauce. The seasoning on the chicken breast is where this recipe gets crazy. It’s full of spice and flavor and forms a nice crust on the chicken. A tasty dish to prepare for any occasion from a casual Tuesday night to a special anniversary.

We’re drooling! Someone make this for us, please! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Thai Tortellini Fritters

Trivia

You probably think that an octopus has eight arms, but you’re wrong. An octopus actually has six arms and two legs.

*If Manhattan had the same population density as Alaska, how many people would live on the island?

A.) 28

B.) 88

C.) 257

Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Tayla is 6 and just tolerates Takota (1). We have never traveled with a cat before but he seems to really like it. Tayla’s favorite spot is on the dash watching the world go by. Takota likes wherever he can annoy the dog! Tayla is quite the traveler, going with us on many vacations including to Alaska.” —Kaeleen Buckingham

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

And in honor of today’s Pet of the Day…

