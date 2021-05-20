Do you pay to store your RV?

For many RVers, finding a place to keep their RV when they’re not using it is a problem. Every week another North American community passes a law prohibiting storing RVs on streets, even in driveways. For many RVers who live in apartments or condos, there’s no space to begin with.

So what to do? One common solution is to rent a place. Sometimes that can be a dedicated RV storage facility. Or it could be a traditional self-storage business that offers outdoor parking space. In many communities either can be hard to find, and often costly.

Or, if you have the money, you could buy a luxury storage unit for $366,120! If you’re curious, read about that here.

