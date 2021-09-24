RV Preview: nüCamp Barefoot retro-style trailer

If you didn’t know, nüCamp’s popular T@B trailers originated in Europe. So it’s no surprise that the English Barefoot trailer is going to make its way to nüCamp dealers in the near future.

nüCamp Barefoot

The Barefoot is a small, single-axle egg-shaped trailer that has a retro flair. Sporting baby moon wheel covers and an unusual patterned exterior section, the Barefoot is somewhat whimsical and happy in the way it looks.

In some ways the appearance reminds me of the Happier Camper – which is now going to be a product of Camping World, surprisingly.

While details of nüCamp’s version of this trailer are yet to be completely finalized, we have enough information that we can share it with you at this point. There’s also a handy video where photographer Mandy Lea, who lives full-time in a T@B trailer, walks through the preproduction Barefoot.

What’s inside the nüCamp Barefoot

First of all, it’s important to know that dimensions, tank sizes and other details are being finalized so I don’t have a chart for this model. Furthermore, the photos you’re seeing with this article are for the English model so you have an idea of what it’ll look like. But rest assured, the door will be on what we Yanks think of as the camp side.

When you enter the trailer, you’ll find a closet to the right of the door and then there’s another door which leads to the wet bath.

This is a small trailer and the size of the wet bath reflects that. In the video, Mandy Lea reports that she has no issue with the bath. But she also says she’s five foot three. And a half. The gentleman in the video is six foot one and can’t stand up straight in the bathroom.

The shower head is also the faucet for the sink. You pull it up to change what and where it washes. The cartridge toilet carries over from England.

Nicer features

Once again, this is a preproduction model. But it’s probably safe to assume the actual production models will continue with the dual-pane plastic flip-up windows. Those are also in other nüCamp products.

This also features an Alde® heat and hot water system. It uses the same appliance to heat the water and the cabin of the trailer. Water comes into the trailer through a Nautilus system, which is in a cabinet.

There’s even an air conditioner in this trailer, but the preproduction model has that appliance under the center of a large U-shaped dinette. This allows for the maintaining of the vintage look of the trailer but also offers cool air. I like this placement compared to the large Coleman lump on the roof of the trailer.

What else?

The kitchen consists of a small sink under a glass cover. There’s also a glass cover over the two-burner propane stove. Refrigeration is handled by a small bar-sized Isotherm refrigerator.

Up front, a large U-shaped dinette occupies probably half the interior of the nuCamp Barefoot. There are slatted covers which slide out and close the gap between the side cushions, turning the area into a bed. The nifty thing about this bed is that the backrest cushions along the front wall remain in place so you have a comfy backrest for sitting up in bed.

There are two smaller ten-pound propane tanks in a front trunk on this trailer, along with the spare tire. Having the trunk makes the trailer look more finished and kind of reinforces that retro style.

Each corner of the body of the trailer has a handle on it, also like a T@B trailer.

In summary

While there are not a lot of details or much information just yet, nüCamp is finalizing those. Among those details being sorted is the price of the trailer. It seems that this has many features similar to the T@B 400, which offers a base list price of about $41,399.

Is this a trailer that floats your boat? Are you eagerly anticipating this unique model?

