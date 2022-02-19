Wonder what an RV production line worker thinks about today’s RVs? Read this!

A couple of weeks ago I wrote an article that generated quite a bit of conversation (read it here). My article was in response to a reader who commented: “I read about so many problems with today’s RVs, I wonder if I should just forget about buying one.” Many, many of you responded with equal doses of encouragement, practical advice, and realistic cautions about owning and maintaining an RV. One reader, who also happens to work on an RV production line, offered his opinion from his unique perspective. I’m happy to share his genuine observations and heartfelt feelings with you.

An introduction to the RV production line worker

Here’s how “That guy” introduced himself:

“Look, I work and live in Elkhart County, where most of these units are made.” If you didn’t already know many, many RVs are produced in the state of Indiana—in and around the town of Elkhart and Elkhart County. In fact, supplying components for the RV industry keeps several ancillary area businesses profitable, as well. Folks throughout northern Indiana have proudly worked in the RV industry and depended on it for their livelihoods for generations.

Elkhart County promotes itself as the “Recreational Vehicle Capital of the World.” According to the county’s website: “For every two RVs you see on the road, one was built in Elkhart County.” RV manufacturers have scattered all across the USA, with RVs now manufactured from Oregon to Alabama to California and more. Still, Elkhart’s economy continues to thrive with more than one-third of its jobs directly or indirectly connected to the manufacturing of RVs.

A reality check

The RV production line worker, “That guy,” continues: “You all understand that an RV is a house on wheels, right? Go move your ‘solid’ house across country and see how it would fare on these brutal roads.”

He’s got a valid point! Is it even realistic to think that a structure moving down the road at 60 mph won’t ever have an issue? Especially given the terrible conditions of our highways and even Interstate roadways. Virtually any structure—no matter how solidly constructed—will eventually experience some damage if it’s shaken, bumped, and rattled long enough, won’t it?

The production line worker sympathizes…

“That guy” understands and sympathizes with the RVer’s plight. With regard to the problems in today’s RVs, he says: “I would be upset if I put down that kind of money and ended up with issues being commonplace.” He gets it and he understands why some RVers are frustrated and disappointed.

He offers us all a bit of advice: “First of all, less will get you more. The likelihood of poor quality increases with every option you add to it. Secondly, avoid newly offered options. If it’s the first year for a new model appliance, or newly designed entertainment system, or whatever, you run the risk of being disappointed. Just like car makers, you never want year one of a new generation. Also, make sure the exterior is sealed and checked regularly. Water damage kills RVs.”

And finally . . .

Most telling in “That guy’s” comment was the following: “We get the same amount of time to build a loaded RV as we do a bare box on wheels. How much time? Never enough.”

I appreciate that this RV production line worker took the time to write and express his views. While I don’t know him personally, “That guy” seems like a hard-working, diligent guy. While he appears dedicated to his craft, he also experiences frustration at the fast pace forced into his work environment.

Does “That guy” speak for all RV manufacturer line workers? Maybe not. But are his comments worth considering? I think so. What do you think?

