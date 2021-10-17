Half-ton bison’s head gets stuck in tourist’s car window

Here’s video evidence from last Sunday that you do not drive through a wild animal park with your windows open. The bison here stuck its head through the open passenger side window of a small car, most likely looking for food handout — and then couldn’t get his head back out.

It happened at Parc Oméga, east of Gatineau, near Montebello, Quebec.

“Somebody opened the window while driving and the bison put the head inside the car and I was shocked,” said Leonardo Heizer, who was at the wild animal park and captured the video below.

The bison, which weighs about half a ton, freed itself after about ten minutes with no harm to the animal or the occupants of the car. The vehicle itself didn’t fare as well: its windshield and the column between the front window and the windshield were damaged.

The park forbids park visitors from opening their windows in the bison enclosure, or feeding the animals. No word on whether the driver would be charged with a crime.

The narration is in French, which we don’t speak, so we trust it’s G rated. If not, let us know in the comments.

Thanks to CTV News in Ottawa for some of this information.