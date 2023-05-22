Sunday, May 21, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Learn more about RV refrigerator service and why it’s so important

By Dustin Simpson
0

RV refrigerators have different maintenance requirements than home refrigerators. Watch my video below where I’ll go over why it’s so important to keep your RV refrigerator serviced annually.

House models simply sit, whereas RV refrigerators must endure a strenuous existence of regular jostling, periods without consistent cooling and out-of-level situations.

In addition, environmental factors such as high ambient temperatures combined with dust, dirt, pests and rust truly challenge the operation of any absorption-type refrigerator throughout its service life.

Video: RV refrigerator service

Flea collar is sometimes added to help keep the pests away. Just make sure to change out regularly.

These combined stress points and other mechanical considerations make it important to service RV refrigerators annually.

If your unit is dirty or has spider webs, please clean out before operating.

Not servicing your unit can cause damage or even a fire. For your safety and those around you, make sure that proper maintenance is being performed.

Example of a clean burner and a damaged burner. This happens from not having the burner chamber cleaned. The rust flakes from the chimney burned and clogged the burner. This will block off the flame and cause the unit to not operate correctly.
Look for a blue flame during RV refrigerator service
Look for a clean blue flame and burner. You also want to make sure there is no “cherry” (burnt particles) on the electrode.
Removing burner assembly for cleaning and inspection during service.
RV refrigerator service
This unit does require service. There is still manufacturer-installed paper that was not removed in the burner area. The insulation is coming out on the right-hand side. Lucky that this unit had a heat shield added to help protect the burner area. It could have caught on fire because of the insulation coming loose in that area.

Hope this help to explain more about refrigerator maintenance. Make sure you see your owner’s manual and visit your local dealership or repair shop. It’s always a good idea to inquire about what you’re paying for as well, and make sure everything looks good before you approve it. Travel safe!

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2126

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1105

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE