Learn more about RV refrigerator service and why it’s so important

RV refrigerators have different maintenance requirements than home refrigerators. Watch my video below where I’ll go over why it’s so important to keep your RV refrigerator serviced annually.

House models simply sit, whereas RV refrigerators must endure a strenuous existence of regular jostling, periods without consistent cooling and out-of-level situations.

In addition, environmental factors such as high ambient temperatures combined with dust, dirt, pests and rust truly challenge the operation of any absorption-type refrigerator throughout its service life.

Video: RV refrigerator service

These combined stress points and other mechanical considerations make it important to service RV refrigerators annually.

Not servicing your unit can cause damage or even a fire. For your safety and those around you, make sure that proper maintenance is being performed.

Hope this help to explain more about refrigerator maintenance. Make sure you see your owner’s manual and visit your local dealership or repair shop. It’s always a good idea to inquire about what you’re paying for as well, and make sure everything looks good before you approve it. Travel safe!

