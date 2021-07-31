RV Review: 2021 ATC Game Changer 2015 Toy Hauler

If you’re tired of water leaks destroying your RV, raise your hand. Oh, wait. Now you can’t scroll through this article. But there are a few companies that make trailers that are almost completely impervious to water damage and today we’re looking at one of those.

The Aluminum Trailer Company, or ATC, makes trailers that have absolutely no wood whatsoever in any place. Not in the structure, not in the walls, not in the frame, not even in the interior. Furthermore, the trailers are mostly aluminum, as the name may imply, so they’re also relatively lightweight.

Take, for example, the ATC Game Changer 2015 toy hauler. At an overall length of 26 feet, this is relatively light, weighing in at about 5,000 pounds. But it’s also quite capable with 100 gallons of fresh water aboard, and with a cargo-carrying capacity of an astonishing 6,440 pounds.

Furthermore, they accomplish that with a high-quality torsion axle suspension, as well. There are other aspects of the trailer that are pretty ingenious. These include the fact that they run airline tracks along the floor in three places as well as on the wall. That way you can reconfigure a lot of what’s inside to suit your own camping style.

Are even the cabinets aluminum?

I wrote that everything is essentially aluminum. So you may ask, “Then what are the cabinets made of?” Aluminum. Yep, even the interior cabinets are fully aluminum assemblies. But they’re lined with foam to help reduce vibration and damage. Usually you can also choose colors for the cabinets that are neutral. But there are some choices usually available that are not including reds, orange, blue and others.

This kind of build quality and materials usage means that things that may bother some trailer owners just roll off owners of these trailers like, well, like water off a duck’s back. Sorry, I just couldn’t help but make a wise quack like that.

The company makes several lines: the Game Changer, the Game Changer Pro in bumper pull, and the Game Changer Pro fifth wheel. All the trailers are toy haulers and all are made of the same materials including the chassis, which is built in-house.

What’s inside the ATC Game Changer

On their smallest bumper pull trailer, the company still prioritizes being able to bring in toys. However, this one won’t hold your Ferrari, as the larger ones would.

When you walk through the main entry door of the ATC Game Changer 2015, to your right is a wall with a shorter cabinet door which conceals a cabinet. The next door is actually human sized and is your gateway to the restroom. There you’ll find the foot flush toilet and a shower.

ATC’s showers are all fiberglass enclosures with residential-style fixtures. The shower curtain rod is one of those models that has two hinged points in it so that you can prioritize either the amount of space you have in the shower or the amount of space you have once you’re clean and spiffy and are outside the shower.

The kitchen

Once you’re presentable and exit the restroom, you’ll notice the gas-electric absorption fridge on the road side. Next up are a sink and smaller two-burner stove, both of which are constructed of stainless steel.

Below the two-burner stove is the microwave. Above the countertop is all cabinets, constructed as described previously.

On the camp side is a dinette. It can actually fold up against the wall to facilitate the whole toy hauler functionality. Interestingly, that and the couch at the rear of the trailer are all movable. This is thanks to that airline track material which lets you move things around or even just take things out.

Sleeping in the Game Changer

There is also an optional bed on a HappiJac lift that gives you additional places to sleep.

Interestingly, in this smallest of ATC’s toy haulers, the sleeping surface is accomplished by folding down the dinette or folding down the couch on the rear road side of the rig. There is not a permanent bed. So having a large bed on the HappiJac system might be a really good choice.

One of the things I like about these is that the interior lights are all dimmable. That way it won’t feel like you’re on a movie shoot if you don’t want it that bright.

That big ramp that folds down to let you roll in the toys can also be suspended vertically to form a patio. ATC offers optional screen rooms and screen walls to make the experience better for humans, less so for bugs.

Ramp has 4,000-pound load capacity

One of the things that’s unique about this ramp door is that it, too, is all-aluminum. So you won’t have to worry about it getting wet. With a load capacity of 4,000 pounds, it’s not likely that you’ll be able to bend it, either.

The baggage compartment on the front is unusual in that the doors are on the front of the RV instead of on the sides. The doors are also made in-house and feature a gas prop and a piano hinge. I like that the battery (or batteries) for the trailer are inside this front compartment, rather than being out in the open.

So what’s the down side to the ATC Game Changer 2015?

I like the build quality, capacity and tank sizes in these trailers. What’s the down side?

Well, they’re rather sterile inside. Almost hospital-like. The walls are nice enough but the floors are bare aluminum. Now, you can get floor coverings either in the open world or from ATC. There are also ways to warm up the interior with your own personal style, of course. But I can see some folks’ initial reaction to this being rather cold.

Secondly, the ATC Game Changer 2015 doesn’t have a permanent bed. The closest you’ll come is if you order the HappiJac system with the bed that comes down. That’s not a bad option. And I am talking about their smallest rig. They certainly make larger bumper pull trailers and fifth wheels with proper bedrooms.

The plus side in the ATC Game Changer 2015

Of course, the plus side is the build quality and materials usage.

A while back there was a company I had intended to buy a trailer from called Livin’ Lite. These, too, were all-aluminum trailers that had top-notch features but a slightly cold feel to them. That company got bought by Thor, who took little time to put them out of business.

Fortunately, ATC is still here and, should you wish to have a toy hauler that has some high-quality promise, this might be a good place to look.

