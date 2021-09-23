RV Review: 2022 Colorado Teardrops Mount Massive trailer

When we last looked at a product from Colorado Teardrops it was to peer into the future at their Boulder, a teardrop trailer that’s designed to give a range boost to an electric vehicle. While that’ll certainly be an interesting product for then, today the company also makes some real-world products that offer customers quite a bit, including the Mount Massive.

Mount Massive

One of the six offerings from the company is the Mount Massive. While the name might imply that this trailer is huge, it’s really not, compared to most trailers. But it does offer quite a bit of space from the standpoint of a teardrop.

For example, the interior space on this model features enough space for a queen-sized bed to lie flat. But then there are also bunks on the front end where you could house two kiddos. The interior width of this model is five feet, so that’s as long as the bunks are, in case you’re sizing this up for your own little ones.

The company does not include a mattress – which I think should be a universal practice in the RV space. They recommend a queen-sized model that will fold to allow you to sit inside the teardrop and take advantage of the little table that fits onto a pole mount. The bunk on the front of the trailer forms two additional seats, allowing all four travelers to not only sleep, but sit, as well, inside the trailer.

Kitchen

It’s important to know that the company offers a lot of choices, including customization of these trailers. So the kitchen is really a blank canvas more than anything else. In other words, it’s basically shelves back here.

Of course, being a teardrop, there’s the large hatchback at the rear of this trailer that is essentially the canopy that covers you when using this rear kitchen. Since Colorado is known for its cold temperatures, the company offers the option of a clip in the hydraulic strut that holds this door up even in the cold.

At the bottom of the space is a dual door with each half of that door swinging outward. The door is constructed of diamond plate metal. Each door also has a table made of the same diamond plate. So you have sort of a split kitchen arrangement when these doors are opened.

You can also have the company make one of the flip-up tables to accommodate a rubber “dog bowl” sink. There’s a shower that you can get that hangs from a Pelican case on the road side. This would also serve to provide the hot water for the sink as well as being a shower.

There is a sliding drawer designed to accommodate a cooler or even a 12-volt cooler if you choose that option. There’s also a spot where you’d put a water tank which would feed that optional shower.

Backwoods friendly

On the subject of the shower you can get these teardrops with a fresh water tank that could feed the shower. But it’s also possible to get a setup that will draw water from a nearby stream or other body of water to operate the shower.

You might not want to drink this water – but it’s certainly acceptable for showering.

The company insulates the trailers on all sides, but these are relatively simple so there isn’t a heater, per se. Nor air conditioning. But there is the availability of a high-performance vent fan in the ceiling.

There are also lights above each of the doors with a switch inside. You can use these to see if any wildlife is wandering around in the campsite.

Colorado Teardrops

The company was founded in 2014 by Dean Wiltshire, who had experience building boats and furniture, among other things. Watching footage of how the trailers are built demonstrates some of the kind of attention to detail that it takes to make those kinds of items. For example, the arch on the hatchback door is slightly different than the opening it covers so that it fully compresses the seals and forms a watertight fit when closed.

The wiring is all done using the same wire colors on a wiring jig so that everything fits and works as it should. This kind of attention to detail might seem like what you would expect. But having watched RVs being built, this isn’t the norm at all.

Despite the “old world” foundation of the crafts Wiltshire started with, the company today is fully modernized using CNC machines and computer-aided design.

But that boat and furniture background also results in really nice maple and hickory interiors that are quite inviting. These aren’t laminates – they’re the real thing.

Build quality

I have already written about some aspects of the build quality, but it’s important to know that the suspension is a Timbren torsion axle. Colorado teardrops outfits their trailers with a one-ton suspension and the company installs a 3500-pound spindle on each side. The thinking on this overbuilding of the suspension system is that if the trailer does end up on one wheel while off-roading, it won’t cause a catastrophic failure miles from the nearest way to solve the problem.

Clearly the company uses their own products and builds them for how the customer really uses them.

“We don’t make these for the RV park. We make these to go outback,” was a quote by Wiltshire in one of the videos of his company.

The underbellies are also enclosed with a sheet of aluminum, and that’s the material used on the entire exterior as well. You can get the aluminum coated in a wide variety of colors. That’s just one of the ways Colorado Teardrops will build their trailers to be in line with what you want.

The framing of the walls, too, is aluminum. They use a food-grade plastic substrate under the outer aluminum skin. Why food grade?

The material doesn’t create mold or rot. There’s a lot of thinking that goes into these.

Should you want power, the company offers a Goal Zero power bank to energize these trailers. The thinking is that it’s a complete solution that’s also warranted by Goal Zero. While they had experienced issues with just batteries, these have proven to be more reliable. Plus, if there is an issue, the company just sends out a replacement unit and you ship the defective one back.

In summary

Since I try to look for the good and the bad in all of these RVs that I look at, I guess the one thing I didn’t like was the mechanical door checks for the passenger doors which grab on the rubber seal. I’d rather see a magnetic check, but that’s being super picky. But I guess that’s my job.

I’m looking forward to seeing what the company does with the Boulder. But, in the interim, the current crop of teardrops from Colorado Teardrops does offer a solid line of teardrops that seem to be wellmade and smartly thought through. And I really dig the wood used in the interior, too.

