RV Review: 2022 Highland Ridge RV Silverstar XLT 264RLS fifth wheel

When I get a heads-up about an RV to review and go check it out, I wonder how differently I see things than a “normal” person? For example, I just was alerted to review the 2022 Highland Ridge RV Silverstar XLT 264RLS fifth wheel and two things really stood out to me.

Highland Ridge RV is one of the ocean of brands under the Thor flag and, like so many of the products under the Thor flag, offers a plethora of different fifth wheels and travel trailers from basic to pretty fancy. This same sentence can be applied to so many different Thor brands that I wonder if it wouldn’t make sense to just combine them all into a single recognizable name and actually use manufacturing automation like Henry Ford did in the 1920s to produce more affordable and better quality products?

But I digress.

There were a few things I saw that I liked in this fifth wheel. I always get happy when I see stuff I haven’t seen over and over and over again.

The first of those things was in a free-standing dinette where the chairs and table created a nice two-person place to sit. But what happens if you need more space for more rear ends? The sides of the chairs flip up and provide seating for another hind end, and the table expands to provide the surface for two more individuals. Nice. I like this solution better than having to stow chairs upstairs under the bed.

I really liked the Furrion four-door refrigerator in the Silverstar XLT

The other thing I really liked was seeing the new Furrion 14-cubic-foot four-door refrigerator. This is a nifty device that sports a window in one of the four doors. You can use this to chlll wine, if that’s your thing. Or chill beer, in my case.

Inside the fridge behind the glass doors are wooden shelves so your wine, or beer, looks really fancy in there. Of course, you could always do the pedestrian thing and put actual food in there and you’d know when your faux gras was running low, or if you need more camembert. But, really, that window is slick.

Like so many of these newer 12-volt compressor fridges, Furrion promises that the mechanism is hardened to be worthy of years of road trips. That is more than can be said for most residential refrigerators. You can also safely operate these when shuttling down the road – which is quite the area of debate with people regarding the traditional propane-electric refrigerators. Choose your side – I’m not trying to sway you either way.

Sleep tight

Another detail that I liked was that the bed, in the usual spot upstairs over the pin box, offered an adjustable backrest so you can sit up at night with your iPad and read these reviews. Thank you, Highland Ridge, for thinking of me. Much appreciated.

You may also have a more steady sleep experience with the Level Loc system – which provides additional bracing on the landing gear.

This is like one of those check box things where you evaluate the final results. There are check boxes to see whether something makes sense or not. In favor of a good night’s sleep are a more steady camper and the ability to adjust the bed. However, the other side of the coin is the windshield which has a thin shade over it, so it doesn’t block as much light as I would like.

And you know how I feel about light in campgrounds.

A few more things

Regular readers will also know I’m a fan of anything but the cheapest suspension in an RV. This qualifies as having an upgrade with the Aqua-Flex axle suspension with brass hanger wet bolts.

This is also a size that could be towed by some three-quarter-ton trucks or single-axle one-ton pickups with a gross weight of 11,500 pounds. On the subject of size, this is also 100 inches wide, so that gives the interior a more spacious feel.

In summary

If you haven’t seen this floor plan before, you’ve never looked at fifth wheels, essentially. And this brings me to the point of wondering just how one chooses one brand over another. Also, what is the actual point of making so many different brands of the same floor plan rather than just simplifying and automating production for efficiency.

If you remember back to the last big recession that started in 2008, where we lost a lot of independent RV manufacturers, consolidation was one answer to staying afloat. But even formerly mighty General Motors realized that it was better to have fewer brands and less buyer confusion. So Pontiac and Oldsmobile and Saturn all went into the history books and GM is better for it.

Be sure to check out that fridge in the Silverstar XLT

If you do find a dealer selling these, however, I would make it a point to check out that fancy fridge. But it’ll soon be in other RVs, especially since Lippert now owns Furrion and Lippert is very good at distribution and manufacturing.

And there are a number of things in this model that are worth considering, including that fancy lifting bed.

