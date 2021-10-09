RV Review: 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX STX 184BS – Big news in a little trailer

Somewhere I wonder if there’s some rule book for how a trailer has to be. Almost always, in virtually all trailers, including the tiny ones like today’s Jayco Jay Flight SLX STX 184BS. Yes, the name is longer than the actual RV, but there’s a lot of letters and also a lot of good packed into this little camper.

Jay what?

There are so many initials and letters in that name, it bears deciphering.

Jayco’s Jay Flight series is a range of small single-axle travel trailers. Typically these are wood-framed with aluminum skins, and those are the ones under the SLX range. But then you can upgrade to the STX package. That includes a fiberglass skin laminated to a Luan substrate, but still employing the wood frame.

In addition to the smooth skin, you also get a raised axle with Goodyear Wrangler truck tires, all sitting on simple leaf springs. Jayco also encloses the underbelly on these STX models and installs stabilizer jacks at all four corners, instead of just on the rear two corners.

Tires

Now, normally I am very much opposed to truck tires on a travel trailer. That’s for the simple reason that two-axle travel trailers experience “scrubbing” when going around a tight corner. This is literally tires being dragged sideways through the corner and ST, or Special Trailer, tires are specifically designed with this in mind.

However, this is not the case on a single-axle trailer. So this is a positive upgrade, indeed. And it gives this model a more aggressive appearance.

What’s inside the Jayco Jay Flight SLX STX

The big surprise in this trailer is that Jayco is offering you the choice of either a traditional dinette or, for 2022, a jackknife sofa and free-standing folding table.

I know there will be folks who still want the dinette, but I’m one who celebrates that sofa with all that legroom and a table that fits because it’s not attached to anything. Hooray to Jayco for doing this.

There are actually quite a surprisingly large number of folks who buy these little bunkhouse trailers who don’t have children. Instead they take the mattresses out of the bunk area and use that space for storage.

Given how little storage is in this unit, that really does make this usable by a wider number of prospective buyers. That could be the perfect spot for crafts or other things. Of course, it could also serve as a bunk. Each of those bunks is rated for 300 pounds of whatever. Including 300 pounds worth of people.

Compromise

There is a lot of compromise that goes into any RV design. But when you have a small rig like this, there are some critical choices to make. Some of those are also driven by cost, of course.

For example, the bed in this trailer is a full 80” long but only 60” wide. It’s also an “east-west” bed, so someone has to sleep against the wall.

The bathroom is actually an area where the compromise isn’t as apparent because the toilet and shower are actually rather spacious. But notice there is no sink in here. It’s funny – when I was honing my own cargo trailer design I also chose not to put in a sink. That raised huge red flags with my wife. She explained. I still don’t see the problem.

The stove is but two burners and there is no oven. Not a big deal for weekenders, but it might be an issue for those who camp for longer periods of time. But what most people will miss is drawer space – there just isn’t much here.

In fact, storage, in general, is pretty dismal in this space. That’s one area where there could absolutely be improvement – such as some storage in the bathroom and more in the kitchen.

This unit also comes with a “window style” 8,000 BTU air conditioner, which actually may be fine for a lot of folks in a lot of the country. There is also an optional 13,500 BTU roof air conditioner if you feel the wall-mounted unit won’t cut it. Incidentally, having a wall-mounted AC unit does lower the overall height of this rig.

One big plus, though, is that the entire trailer is fully accessible with the slide room in or out when you choose the sofa variant.

Still a Jayco

Jayco has a lot of features and details that set it apart in the industry. Those include their JaySMART™ lighting,which flashes upper marker lights and the lights along the side of the trailer with the blinker.

The company also has a solid warranty with two years overall and three years on the structure.

Having the option of a sofa really does make me like it quite a bit. It actually can make this a great, small and very affordable couples camper or could be a great starter RV for a small family, as well.

My thanks to Josh Winters of Haylett RV of Coldwater, Michigan, for use of his photos. You can also watch a video about this camper and a variation thereof here.

