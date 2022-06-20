RV Review: 2022 Jayco White Hawk 25MBH travel trailer

Today’s RV review is of the 2022 Jayco White Hawk 25MBH, a new floor plan with some nifty features. Funny thing—as a kid I got more excited the closer it got to Christmas. Now I have almost the same feeling when I see an RV floor plan I haven’t seen before.

Either I am getting weirder or RVs are getting more exciting. Let’s not have a poll on this.

The Jayco White Hawk line is sort of a mid-priced, mid-size travel trailer line that features laminated construction utilizing Azdel substrates in the build. Like all Jayco towables, this one has some real standout features that make these worth considering.

One of those features is that these are certified to be usable in temperatures from 0°–100° F. But Jayco does this differently than some makers. Their certification is done with the slide rooms out, as you would do if you were actually camping in the trailer.

Makes a lot of sense.

Jayco has a longer warranty than most

Another aspect of Jayco products that I like is their warranty, which is two years on the trailer itself and three years on the structure. This is much longer than most.

Further, Jayco incorporates safety features including the trailer’s being prewired for side-view and backup cameras. Another nice safety item is the fact that the side and top corner marker lights flash with the turn signals. Good stuff.

Jayco White Hawk 25MDB 1 of 11

Highlights

In addition to just Jayco-specific advantages, this trailer is an unusual combination of floor plan features.

Up front there’s a Murphy bed, which I know is a deal breaker for many based on your feedback here. If that weren’t enough of a curse against this unit for some, it also is a smaller “camp queen” when it’s deployed for sleeping, at 60” X 75”.

Having had a Murphy bed camper, I like them because you get the couch in the day and the bed at night fully utilizing the space. Further, the couch in this that is below the Murphy bed has some pretty trick features including a slot beneath the cushion where you can slide a folding table in. This is a great use of space.

But wait. There’s more. There are also two drawers at the base of the couch. They’ve really taken advantage of every ounce of space available.

Choice-a-palooza

Another thing I like about this camper is the number of choices, starting with the dining area.

You can get this with a theater seat. You can get this with a dinette. Or you can get this with a free-standing table with two proper dining chairs and an ottoman. This is my favorite.

The reason I like this is that the ottoman isn’t attached, so you can use it with the couch at the front. You can use it as a seat for the dining table. It has storage inside it. So, flexibility, again.

While you’re choosing, you’ll also have the opportunity to choose between two different interior design packages. This is nice because you can choose to closer match your own style rather than the usual choice of take it or leave it.

More, more, more

Where this floor plan also shines is in the rear bunk. The lower bunk can flip up and there’s a half door at the rear. This makes a great spot to bring in cargo when in transit, and you can bring along some really long items. Think a two-person kayak, for example.

The axles on this are spread further apart. Some delivery drivers have told me this really does make a difference with towing. Further, Jayco uses Goodyear Endurance travel trailer tires—another plus.

Kitchen

The kitchen in this is unusual only in that there is a long countertop that accommodates the sink and stove. Further, it extends above an electric fireplace at a taller height. This could make a good serving place.

Another choice is given in the form of keeping things cool. You can have the traditional propane-electric RV fridge or a newfangled 12-volt compressor model.

Observations

A few things that are consistent with the Jayco line that I am not fond of include the use of a smaller oven, of course, which is especially disappointing in a bunk model trailer. There’s also just a worthless fan in the bathroom. Bummer. But that’s pretty typical of most trailers.

With all the good choices given, I wish more companies would offer either no oven or the ability to buy the larger one. I know plenty of RVers who would make the no-oven choice, quite frankly. I realize, though, that this would mean multiple cabinet builds, which starts to complicate things.

Another thing, whoever it is that has convinced the RV industry that windshields in travel trailers is a good idea, please direct yourself to the lion exhibit at your local zoo and wear a suit of bacon. Seriously, this is the worst possible scenario—a windshield when you don’t want it and none when you do. Dumb.

Boondocking and travel access

This was a surprise, considering the Murphy bed and the size of the slide. But the whole trailer is completely usable with the slide in. You can fold down the Murphy bed and sleep in it. You can get to the entire kitchen and even the bathroom. In fact, there’s still plenty of space for long cargo with the slide in.

There’s a lot of water storage aboard this rig, with 55 gallons of fresh water available. Further, you can get this with a 190-watt solar panel and still have the propane-electric RV fridge, so you could maximize boondocking if that’s your style.

In summary

What stands out is the flexibility of this floor plan. It can be a great couple’s camper one weekend, a camper that works with a larger family the next, and one where you could sit and get work done.

The folding and flexible space of the Murphy bed in a larger floor plan does make the interior feel more spacious. The couch plus the dinette means everybody who sleeps here can also sit here. This is less typical than it should be.

There’s so much good about this floor plan, including advantages of the Jayco brand itself. But I can also see the Murphy bed turning off some buyers. What bugs me, more, is the small oven in a bunk model. We each have our nits to pick but, overall, the Jayco White Hawk 25MBH a trailer without a lot of nits.

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping .

You can also check out his RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1886