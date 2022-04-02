RV Review: 2022 Northwood Nash 23D – The RV tank

Today we’re looking at the Northwood Nash 23D travel trailer, one of the smaller offerings in the Nash portfolio. Further, Nash is the most affordable offering in the Northwood line. What does all this mean in your world?

Typically, if you look at the most affordable line of any company’s offerings what you get are very, very obvious corners that were cut. That’s absolutely not the case here. What you end up with is a trailer that’s rather competitively priced but built like a premium model because, in fact, it is.

Northwood Nash

Located in the Pacific Northwest, specifically La Grande, Oregon, Northwood Manufacturing is a different sort of travel trailer company. Perhaps it’s all the great coffee or beer up there, but they do a lot of things better.

Starting at the frame, the company makes all their own frames and makes them much more rugged than you would expect in a travel trailer. Then they use higher-end suspension components including shock absorbers at all four wheels. You know, like on whatever car or truck you’re driving today.

In addition to the frame, Northwood does a bunch of other stuff that really makes a difference. But one of the core things they do is actually use a comfortable mattress. No, seriously.

And that’s not the only thicker cushion. The dinette, too, uses a much thicker-than-average cushion. So, if you do happen to have company, they won’t be as inclined to leave screaming of pain in the middle of the night.

Well, unless you want them to.

Nash 23D 1 of 12

More features in the Northwood Nash 23D

One of the most unusual things about these trailers is that they’re prepped for a generator. There is a metal box in them where you can opt-in an Onan generator. You could also easily use a portable Honda or other generator in this box if you choose to. That’s how I would do it.

Nash also does not use an under-mount kitchen sink. While these are super popular nowadays, having the metal edge of the sink over the solid counter top just makes more sense to me. But maybe that’s because I’ve seen so, so many travel trailer sinks come unglued and fall at the most inconvenient time.

There are other details, too, such as a 10-gallon water heater instead of the usual six. It gets cold in the Pacific Northwest. That also would explain the enclosed, heated underbelly and the 12-volt heating pads on the tanks.

Other considerations

One of the unusual things in this era of 12-volt refrigerators is that you only get a choice of a propane-electric gas absorption RV fridge. These have been fine for years, but now everybody and their brother, except their brothers at Northwood, are using the 12-volt models. This does extend your camping adventure by drawing significantly less power when boondocking, however, and that’s something the company focuses on.

There is a small solar panel as standard, meant predominantly as a battery tender when the trailer’s not being used. There are also two high-performance vent fans in this trailer which maybe makes up for all the worthless vent fans in so many other brands’ offerings. Or not.

Further, they also use a larger 22” oven. So, see, other manufacturers? It actually can be done!

Boondocking and Travel Access

Despite the boondocking credentials of this trailer, travel access with the slide room in could be better. The peninsula on the counter interferes with the dining table, which is mounted on two poles. But, guess what?

You can pop the table off and stow the poles and get to the back of the trailer just fine. Simple.

This smaller Northwood offering doesn’t have the monster holding tanks of some of its larger brethren. But there are still 40 gallons of fresh water (50, if you count the water heater) as well as 42 gallons of gray storage and 35 of black.

If you really want to go longer off-grid, there is an “Off The Grid” package that includes a 170-watt solar panel, 10-gallon LP tanks, and some very bright lights front and rear. There are also more off-road-friendly tires and a mount for an outdoor portable generator. That is funny considering that there’s already a place for an installed unit.

In summary

This trailer is a beast and is built very, very solidly. But, that being written, I would also think that it’s something better towed by a three-quarter-ton truck.

I like this brand quite a bit for how they build things and the attention to detail. But I would rather have theater seats than the dinette. I don’t see where that’s a choice, although an afternoon with a screw gun could make it so. Overall, this might be a great choice, especially for those who bemoan the quality of some of the offerings out there lately.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1046