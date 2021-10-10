RV Review: 2022 Starcraft Super Lite Maxx 16FBS travel trailer

It seems that Starcraft isn’t a name I see much here in my travels. But it intrigued me when Jayco’s LinkedIn page posted information about the new 2022 Starcraft Super Lite Maxx series of travel trailers. Looking into the line, the 16FBS really packs a lot into a small package, with an overall tip-to-tip length of just 20 feet.

While I see some interesting RVs, depending on where I go, I am seeing more and more trailers like this being pulled by the likes of the Chevy Colorado and its slow-selling twin, the GMC Canyon. Having towed with a Nissan Frontier for many years over many miles, I can attest to the performance of these mid-size pickups with small travel trailers.

Starcraft?

Starcraft started as a company that made lawn equipment but eventually got into the RV space. The company’s success caught the eye of Jayco, which bought it in 1991.

The company shares Jayco’s Magnum Truss roofing design – which Jayco brags about. Starcraft trailers are also covered under a three-year structural warranty.

Cool features in the Starcraft Super Lite Maxx 16FBS

There were a number of things that caught my eye on this trailer – which has really been geared toward sort of the adventure set.

One of those things is the fresh water tank, at 55 gallons. This can really spell the difference between staying out and coming in. Now, if I had my way (but my wife thinks I’m insane), I would use the gray tank to fill the toilet. That would further extend your time out, as you’d be emptying the gray tank to fill the black tank. I think something like this with these tank sizes could easily spell one to two more days out.

Another thing I liked was the shower curtain instead of a glass shower door. I’ve mentioned a number of times how I used to replace those shower doors under warranty a lot. A big glass door that just randomly breaks leaves a camper in a completely unusable state. Hooray for shower curtains. Boo to glass shower doors.

While the bed is an east-west configuration, at least Starcraft has a cubby under that bed that seems to be large enough to store several totes. You could also use this space as a shoe garage, as well.

I also like the lack of floor vents for the heat, and the carpet-less slide room.

Also, unlike some of its small cousins from Jayco, this trailer actually has a decent number of drawers. That’s a good thing. They also use a torsion axle suspension – also good.

Not so cool features of the Starcraft Super Lite Maxx 16FBS

Every RV is a compromise, of course.

So, while the drawers near the bed are a big plus, combined with this being an east-west bed, I can imagine getting into and out of this bed is going to be a challenge.

You’ll also notice that while the company brags about its lamination process, they are still using Luan instead of Azdel. I think a man-made substrate in the lamination process is simply better.

In summary

I would say that this could be a great little off-grid or adventure trailer. But I’d like to see Starcraft/Jayco also offer more solar options. Right now your one choice is solar prep. Considering how the raised suspension, off-grid tires and good tank capacities qualify this is a pretty capable and worthy off-grid contender, making a factory-available solar package or two could make a big difference.

