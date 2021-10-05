RV Review: 2022 Wildwood FSX 270RTK – product update

As the 2022 RVs roll in, it’s neat to see how things are changing and upgrading. Despite record sales and a willingness by buyers to buy almost anything, many of the RV manufacturers are still working on upgrades and improvements. For example, Forest River’s Wildwood division has been working on its popular Wildwood FSX 270RTK model and has introduced an interesting option in a toy hauler – a bunkhouse.

Bunkhouse in the 2022 Wildwood FSX 270RTK

For 2022, Wildwood has made a bunk house option available in this floor plan of the FSX 270RTK. There are bunks on either side of the toy hauler area that flip down. Combine that with the existing dinette/couch arrangements and you have sleeping for four individuals back here, each in their own twin-sized bed.

For a family that also wants to bring things for the youngsters to ride, this might be a great option.

When the Wildwood FSX 270RTK is on its way to adventure it’ll hold something like a RZR 1000 or plenty of bicycles and such, especially with a cargo carrying capacity of over two tons. Then, when you get there, you flip down the ramp, unload all the wheeled toys, and the kids are off to the races.

Meanwhile, flip the ramp up a bit, secure the ramp horizontally and you have a huge deck complete with a fence around it. I can see this being the perfect trailer for a lot of people just because of all these options.

Wildwood stuff

I’ve liked a number of the unique things in the Wildwood line of trailers for some time now. Those include the fact that Wildwood seems to recognize how we all really travel by including totes with many of their trailers and the space to store them.

For many of us, loading and unloading our RVs when planning to use them means carrying things out there and putting them in their spots. With these totes it really makes that process easier.

There are totes included under the couches in the back, as well as four totes in the bedroom up front under the bed.

There is also a shoe garage under the bed and one under the fireplace in the main cabin of this rig. That’s something you don’t see often in RVs – space for shoes.

Another thing that’s good is that the enclosed underbelly is constructed of multiple removable panels. That means if there is a service issue under there, you can simply remove a panel and effect a repair. Normally with the large single sheet of corrugated underbelly material, you’re removing the whole darned thing and sometimes having to cut it. This is much better.

Kitchen changes in the Wildwood FSX 270RTK

One of the more interesting changes in Wildwood FSX 270RTK is in the kitchen. Wildwood has completely eliminated the oven altogether and replaced it with a convection microwave. In fact, that microwave is below the three-burner stove top. That makes it more accessible for the little folks that might go camping, whether that’s a good thing or not.

That leaves the space above the rather long kitchen counter for cabinets and storage. I have seen that a lot of travelers simply don’t use the oven anyway. Of course, the downside to this is that you will have to have shore power or a generator if you want to bake. But I doubt that this is a huge hurdle for most folks.

Options in the Wildwood FSX 270RTK

Those bunks are an option in the 2022 Wildwood FSX 270RTK. Should you not choose those, it’s more cabinets above the dinette/couch seating in the back. No matter which option you choose, between those lower seats is a space where you can put the portable folding table. This table can also bridge the gap between the seats to make one huge bed in the back, making this a perfect camper for two couples traveling together. Or you can forgo the table and have two twin-sized beds instead.

Basically these are “stick-and-tin” – or wood-framed trailers with aluminum skin. But one of the options is a fiberglass skin laminated to two layers of Luan. If you prefer the fiberglass exterior, it’s there as an option – although it does add weight.

Size matters

When I was selling trailers we would get some customers in who were certainly above-average in height. This would be a good model for them, too, as the Wildwood FSX 270RTK features a seven-foot interior ceiling height. While this was done to accommodate toys in the cargo area, this also translates into a much taller shower than you might expect to find in a travel trailer.

In the space behind that shower there’s a closet accessible in the bedroom. This makes for quite a bit of storage for a trailer that’s not overly large and doesn’t have slide rooms.

Speaking of storage, the storage under the bed is also accessible from the road side through an access door, and it’s quite large.

On the camp side there’s a camp kitchen with a small fridge and a flat-top griddle. This is actually under the bed where you might expect to find the other side of a pass-through storage, but it works just the same.

In summary

Overall the 2022 Wildwood FSX 270RTK is sort of a Swiss Army knife trailer. It’s a bunk house. It’s a toy hauler. It could be a mobile craft studio. There’s an outside porch. It could be an office. There are so many options with this floor plan without making a single change in the basic trailer.

Two things I noticed: The suspension is my least favorite old-fashioned leaf spring type, and there are some pretty pinch-threatening edges on those fold-down steps.

I’m curious what your take is on the stove/microwave change, as well. I can see both sides of the equation on this. But it’s a new look – and it looks very finished, if nothing else.

