RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Issue 1702

“… what you learn today, for no reason at all, will help you discover all the wonderful secrets of tomorrow.” ―Norton Juster

Tip of the Day

Here’s how to better organize your RV. It’ll make a huge difference

By Gail Marsh

When we first purchased our RV, we could hardly contain our excitement! Family and friends were excited for us, too. In fact, family members helped us set up the RV before our maiden voyage. Time flies, a few years have passed, and now seems like a good time to take a second look. Is there a better way to organize the RV so that it functions more efficiently for the way we really live in it? Turns out, the answer is a resounding “Yes!”

Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel tells us about updates to the 2022 Wildwood FSX 270RTK. As he reports, “Forest River’s Wildwood division has been working on their popular Wildwood 270RTK model and has introduced an interesting option in a toy hauler – a bunkhouse.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Can a water leak be fixed without a whole new roof? Is it even worth fixing?

Dear Dave,

Is a motorhome roof that has had a leak and softened the wall around a shower area considered trashed? Can this be fixed without replacing an entire roof on a 34-foot motorhome? I wonder if the repair shop is too quick to fail a roof and suggest replacing. This is a Winnebago in good shape. How do I know if it’s worth repairing? Where do you go if you do not trust your local RV store/repair shops to have your best interest in mind? —Sybil

Read Dave’s response.

A wonderful, nostalgic book about the history of the family road trip

“Don’t Make Me Pull Over: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip,” by Richard Ratay, is a wonderful, nostalgic story of the golden age of family road trips. … This informative, fun, and hilarious family narrative perfectly captures what it’s like to have a love-hate relationship with road trips, and why they were such an important piece of American history. Read more.

Reader poll

Have you ever needed emergency medical care while RVing?

We hope not, but please tell us here!

Quick Tip

“Polish” those pesky ants

Here’s a “one we haven’t tried, but” tip: Reader PennyPA swears by the use of Glade furniture spray — not just for quick dust-ups, but for chasing pesky ants out of your rig. Says our informant: “(1) It’s safer to use around pets (but still follow the instructions); (2) it kills the ants immediately and if you spray along a trail of them, it kills the ants on the trail and acts as a repellent for almost a week; (3) it’s much less expensive than ant spray; and (4) it smells so much better than ant spray! We currently are using apple/cinnamon but, so far, it appears any fragrance will work.” She adds a cautionary note — unless you like the sound of your smoke alarm, keep the spray away from it. Thanks, PennyPA!

Website of the day

27 Coolest Museums in America

Every other week in our Saturday newsletter we feature a unique museum somewhere in America. But instead of waiting for us each time, check out this list of 27 totally cool museums.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If given the chance to own one of these beverage-making businesses, 32 percent would like to own a winery, followed by 30 percent who would like to own a root-beer-making company. A microbrewery followed, with a liquor distillery coming in last.

• 70 percent do not know their RV’s license plate number by memory.

• 61 percent say their RV does not have a built-in ice maker in its freezer.

Recipe of the Day

Yummy Homemade Chicken Nuggets

by Jessica Mills from Dover, DE

Skip buying pre-made or fast food chicken nuggets and try this homemade chicken nugget recipe. They are super-easy to make. Savory, satisfying, and crispy, these are kid-friendly and delicious. When you bite through the perfectly seasoned coating, the chicken inside is nice and juicy. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce for a dinner that’s sure to become a family favorite.

Since it’s National Do Something Nice Day, it would be so nice if you’d make these for us!! Get the recipe.

Trivia

When you’re on a hiking trail you’ve probably noticed small markers telling you you’re on the right path. Usually they’re found bolted to a tree. Those are called “blazes.” Trailblazing used to be a real occupation, where trailblazers would go out and hike routes across unexplored terrain setting “blazes” to mark their path.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Owen, our 5-year-old half Husky/half Norwegian Elkhound. He loves camping, hikes, and rides in the truck. Doesn’t love the heat, so his summer hikes come early in the morning. After that, he can be found soaking up some shade or air conditioning.” —Chuck Greco

Leave here with a laugh

Traffic cop: “Your eyes are red. Have you been drinking?” Driver: “Your eyes are glazed. Have you been eating doughnuts?”

