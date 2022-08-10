RV Review: 2023 Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 29BHS

Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 29BHS. (Sorry, their specific 29BHS page is apparently out of order.) This is a mid-sized bunk model travel trailer. I agree with Josh Winters’ below video assessment: There are a lot of really good features and functions in this trailer, and the size is right for a lot of people.

In fact, when I look around RV parks, and I’ve been looking at a lot of them lately, this is about the size a lot of people seem to be towing. It’s either trailers about this size or big fifth wheels, with a few Class A diesel pushers mixed in for good measure.

And then there are what seem like a few of us with a mixture of smaller trailers.

What I like about you

I’ve been listening to too much ‘80s music lately. Well, if it’s even possible to listen to too much ‘80s music. Anyhow, this trailer has a really good combination of seating, sleeping and cargo hauling along with Keystone’s built-in features that I think are a big advantage.

If you’re going to be able to have a crew sleep with you, then you’d better be able to feed them. The Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 29BHS can do that, as there’s a choice of either 12-volt DC compressor fridge or traditional propane-electric model. Counter space is decent, but this does have a larger 22” (vertical) oven and three-burner grill.

There is also a lot of drawer space as well as a pantry so, you’ll be good to go with bringing along the supplies.

Choices are never a bad thing, and this one offers either a booth dinette or a table with free-standing chairs. The booth dinette features the “Dream Dinette” table mount, which mounts to the side wall of the camper. The booth dinette offers the advantage of some additional storage under the seats, if that matters.

Keystone has also put the theater seats directly across from a larger TV. So this is a good place on those rainy days.

Funny thing. Coming from the coast, I have spent a lot of time in the Midwest this year and the midsummer rainstorms have been a surprise. I always laughed when people mentioned rain because I figured it quits raining somewhere around March. Nope. Not here.

I realize a lot of you know that, but traveling is opening my eyes up to a lot of differences around this beautiful land—including midsummer rainstorms. Who knew?

Can you send some to the left coast? I heard Amazon Prime can deliver anything.

Flushed with goodness

One of the things I also like about the Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 29BHS is the second door, which leads directly to the bathroom. This is great if you don’t want the younger travelers tracking a bunch of dirt into the whole camper just so they can go potty.

This also works for mid-journey bathroom stops. The steps leading to the bathroom don’t require any adjustment, so those in a big hurry should be okay.

Bunk plus in the Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 29BHS

The Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 29BHS also features larger double-over-double bunks in the back rated for 300 pounds of weight. The bottom bunk flips up revealing a larger storage bay and additional storage under the bunk.

This is great if you have the need to bring some extra stuff with you. And who doesn’t want to bring more stuff than you had anticipated bringing? Don’t you just love it when you think you’re done loading the trailer but your spouse has that pile that just has to go with you?

There’s also a door at the rear of the trailer, so loading this stuff is made easier. It really makes sense in a bunk model trailer. This door plus that separate door to the bathroom.

Keystone features

Keystone in general and their Cougar brand specifically have some absolutely standout features in the industry. I think many of these will really make a difference in your camping experience.

Cougars have king-sized beds as standard, first of all. Most Cougars also feature full automatic leveling. There’s also a digital control system, but they still include regular switches. So those who like using their phones to control things can, and those who want a simple switch have that.

Keystone also wires all their trailers alike so a red wire on this trailer does the same thing as it does on the next one. This is surprisingly unusual in the RV industry, and the techs at the dealership I worked for really appreciated this. But we also found that Keystone products had a very low incidence of electrical repair, which is likely due to the company being more intentional in electrical design.

Speaking of electricity, all Keystone RVs have at least 200 watts of solar included. This unit is available with up to 600 watts of solar. Further, you can get a package with an inverter. Keystone has partnered with Battle Born/Dragonfly so that you can buy these batteries directly from many of the company’s dealers.

Other Keystone innovations include their man-made HyperDeck™ flooring, which is a water-resistant flooring product.

What’s more, these trailers include Keystone’s Blade Pure™ air conditioning system that actually incorporates residential-grade air filters into the AC. The system is reported to deliver up to 20 percent more air. Nice.

There are other things, as well, and Keystone products carry a longer three-year structural warranty—another feather in their cap.

Boondocking and travel access

The second door on this trailer means you can easily access the bathroom with the slide in. From there you can get to the entire kitchen, as well. Accessing the front bedroom would have to be done through the other entry door when the slide is in, but that doesn’t bother me.

With the SolarFlex™, if boondocking is your thing, you have a good upgrade path or option which may be all you need. It is covered by the company’s warranty.

In summary

The one thing I really dislike is that Cougar labels this a “Half-Ton” trailer. The implication is that you can tow it with a half-ton pickup. You might be able to squeak in under the payload of some very well-equipped half-ton trucks, but there’s no denying that this is a larger and heavier trailer.

So, I just don’t like that Keystone implies this is half-ton towable. It’s just good to know your specific numbers and towing capability, rather than just assuming that the label means you can do it.

Otherwise, there are so many things I really like about this floor plan and about Keystone products in general. I agree with Josh that this is a good layout with very usable features and some really key attention to detail.

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. He also works closely with a number of RV manufacturers to get an inside look at how things are done and is a brand ambassador for Rockwood Mini Lite with his wife, Peggy.

You can also check out his RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

