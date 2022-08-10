RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Issue 1923

Today’s thought

“Remember, remember, this is now, and now, and now. Live it, feel it, cling to it. I want to become acutely aware of all I’ve taken for granted.” ―Sylvia Plath

On this day in history: 1960 – NASA launches Discoverer 13 satellite, the first object ever recovered from orbit.

Have you seen this girl?

The frantic search for Kiely Rodni continues in the Lake Tahoe area after the 16-year-old seemingly vanished into thin air after attending a party over the weekend. She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on August 6 near the Prosser Family Campground about 10 minutes north of Truckee, California, near I-80, where she was attending a party. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV (California license plate 8YUR127), is also missing, and her phone has been out of service since she disappeared. The sheriff’s office and FBI are treating the case as a possible abduction. Kiely is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has blonde hair, hazel eyes and a nose ring. Witnesses say she was last seen wearing a black tank top and green Dickies pants. If you have info, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (530) 581-6320, option 7. You may remain anonymous.

Tip of the Day

10+ tips for using carabiners while camping. These are nifty!

By Gail Marsh

If you think only mountain climbers use carabiners, think again. Turns out these unique clips come in handy when camping and RVing, too. Read on to see what I mean.

Reminder hook. Our RV has a hand grip on the inside of the exit door, where we’ve put a carabiner. I use it to hang reusable shopping bags, items to be returned at the store, and other things so I won’t forget them as I go out the RV’s door.

Key keeper. We have several sets of keys, including car and truck keys, RV storage compartment keys and entry keys, stix-n-bricks house keys, and more. We keep extra sets of all of our keys together on one carabiner. That way, we always know where to find them when needed. In addition, my husband uses a carabiner holding truck keys and RV keys and clips them to a belt loop. No more lost keys!

Grocery bag helper. I struggled to keep plastic grocery bags and reusable bags upright as I traveled back to the campground from the grocery store. A carabiner fastened to the back of the car headrests will hold several bags of groceries and keep purchases from rolling out of the bags and all over the car.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2023 Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 29BHS

Tony writes, “This is a mid-sized bunk model travel trailer. I agree with Josh Winters’ video assessment: There are a lot of really good features and functions in this trailer, and the size is right for a lot of people.”

Photo Contest

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why is my Norcold freezer cold, but fridge hot?

Dear Dave,

Our Norcold refrigerator, model N621, is not working properly. The freezer is getting pretty cold but the refrigerator is hot. It is the same if it is on gas or shore power. We are not getting any error codes on the control panel. We have verified that the cooling unit is working and not leaking. We have checked the thermistor as well. There is plenty of hot air coming out of the roof vent and there doesn’t seem to be any blockage. Also, all the fuses are good. We have never had this problem before but we have not used it since July 2021. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you. —Molly, 2000 Nash 21-5R

Video of the day

Trailer Towing Challenge: 3 winch cables vs. HUGE fifth wheel

By Cheri Sicard

“Y’all going to put us in the newspaper?” That was the question the owner of the 41-foot, triple-axle fifth wheel in the video below asked the towing company that had come to rescue him.

Road trip mishaps and miscalculations can happen to anyone. That’s why tow truck drivers are the unsung heroes of the RV industry. We may not think about them much until we need them. But they are our rescuers.

How to negotiate the best price on your next RV

An RV purchase is a big deal, and depending on the type of RV you buy, it can come with a substantial price tag. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to negotiate the best price on your next RV. Find out what they are here.

Reader poll

Do you use an Instant Pot for cooking in your RV?

Beer bellies! Get your beer belly! Instant beer belly? Don’t mind if we do… (Read the description for a good belly laugh.)

Quick Tip

Compass points keep your rig cooler

“If your awning is on the south side, as mine is, we always park pointing/heading east so the smallest areas (front and back ends of the RV) get the east/west rising/setting sun during hot times. It also keeps our refrigerator on the coolest, north side. We also use Reflectix in all sunny windows to block out some sun heat.” Thanks to Becca Ray.

Website of the day

The best lazy rivers in the U.S.

Get your swimsuit on, grab a pool float, and float your way down these lovely “rivers.” If you’re unfamiliar with a lazy river, this is the perfect summer to make yourself acquainted. One of these is at an RV park!

Recipe of the Day

Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Potatoes

by Jill McEachern from Mobile, AL

These easy-to-prepare cheesy potatoes are the perfect side for a holiday meal or a weeknight chicken dinner. Once baked, the potatoes have a delicious crispy crust. Parmesan cheese adds a savory flavor and helps with the crust. Buttery and tender, melting mozzarella cheese on top makes these potatoes gooey and very creamy. If you want to elevate a potato side dish, give these cheesy potatoes a try.

Trivia

The three most popular (or common) birthdays in the U.S. are September 9th, 12th, and 19th. In fact, September is the most popular birth month.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Honestly, we bought our camper so Jitterbug would be comfortable as we travel and camp. She loves to travel and quickly becomes the ‘Welcome Waggin’ with everyone she meets. Totally content on the road, she has traveled thousands of miles from our ‘base camp’ in West Michigan and is always up for a new adventure.” —Sarah Pregitzer

Leave here with a laugh

