RV review: Northwood Arctic Fox 25W travel trailer

By Tony Barthel

There are a lot of RV manufacturers that bandy about the term “four seasons,” and any camper is four-season capable here where I sit in Northern California. But the Northwood Arctic Fox 25W travel trailer may well suit you if you truly like camping all year long and happen to live where real winter comes a-callin’.

Northwood is a name you might not already be aware of. It is one of the companies headquartered on the West Coast in La Grande, Oregon. Founded in 1993, the company builds all sorts of towable RVs, including the Arctic Fox line.

As some of the hallmarks of the brand, Arctic Fox trailers are built on a house-made steel chassis (most travel trailers source their frames from one of two companies). The company has had the chassis independently certified for off-road use and part of that certification must be the 15” off-road tires and shocks on all four wheels.

Of course, holding tanks are heated, but the dump valves are also within a heated space so they don’t freeze as well. The windows are frameless Thermopane design and the roof and sidewalls all feature block foam insulation, though that isn’t unique to this brand.

Even if you’re only going to camp where you can dress for a Jimmy Buffett concert, I still like this floor plan a lot. The rear kitchen with a single slide makes a really livable design, in my opinion, with the refrigerator just inside the door so you don’t have far to go if you’ve killed off yet another soldier in your personal war on sobriety for the day. Or you just want a snack. I guess there’s that.

Of course, if you do get into hot water with the over-consumption of barley pops, you’ll also appreciate the 10 gallons of hot water (most RVs have six) – and you can access that with an outdoor shower or the nicely sized indoor one, depending on whether your spouse allows you back in at the moment.

I am a big fan of the Fantastic vents – which move much more air than those cheap bathroom fans – and this trailer has two: one in the kitchen and one in the bathroom. Speaking of twins, there are also two entry doors so you can literally get directly into the bedroom or access the rear of the trailer into the kitchen.

Rear-kitchen travel trailers tend to have actually usable kitchens, so if cooking’s your thing, this type of floor plan is worth a look. The countertop, which is a one-piece man-made material, offers plenty of prep space. Not the “plenty” most RV companies brag about, but a legitimate usable amount of space.

Even the two-way refrigerator in this unit offers more space, at ten cubic feet.

Below that are eight drawers of various sizes plus space below the sink as well as cabinets above. Overhead is a skylight with a shade – a nice touch.

If you’ve somehow filled up those drawers and cabinets in the kitchen area, there are three tall cabinets in the slide as well as four additional drawers. More cabinets and drawers await you in the bedroom.

Outside in the slide is a cabinet that makes me think of a huge medicine cabinet – a somewhat narrow space but great for all sorts of knickknacks and not small in the least.

I’m wondering if there’s an avid fan base for Arctic Fox trailers as they come with logo-labeled camp chairs, a throw blanket, an entry mat and even a clock. That’s almost like the umbrella that comes with a Rolls Royce… well, not quite.

A number of manufacturers make a similar floor plan. I like that there is a door to the bedroom and one in the back, and the bathroom can be accessed from either door. Even with the slide in, this trailer is very usable – another plus.

There are a lot of trailers that are self-described ultra-light and this isn’t one of those, but the heavy-duty chassis and welded aluminum framing make for a solid trailer. But all that structure comes at a price, as this isn’t a particularly light trailer – but that’s the whole point. And, you get those snazzy chairs and blanket too.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with my own research and represent the most accurate information and opinion at the time of writing. Your experience is always encouraged.