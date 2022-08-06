RV Review: Backwoods Camper for Jeeps

Today’s RV review is of the Backwoods Camper, a camper small and light enough that the company advocates that you can stick it on a Jeep Wrangler or other SUVs. They say that because they’ve done it with their own Jeep Wrangler.

A Jeep Wrangler might be one of the top three vehicles that gets modified in the U.S. I don’t see a whole lot of these that aren’t somehow different than what rolled off the end of the assembly line. Some only have different wheels and tires. But some have big snorkels and super bright lights because, well, you want people in Walmart to think you’re a real off-roader.

Heck, some people are real off-roaders! These are often the people with farm jacks and traction aids along with two spare tires, though.

Anyhow, back to the camper. This camper is a super-lightweight rig that mounts to a rack on your Jeep. How light? It’s about the same as bringing along two of your friends from first-period band who are just trying to figure out life and will move out of mom’s basement as soon as their POV YouTube channel about Hogwarts Legacy hits big. You know, about 500 pounds.

What’s inside

Looking at the outside, you might have already figured out that there’s a huge bed in this since so much of the camper resides over the Jeep itself. In fact the company states that the sleeping surface is a California King.

On the “main floor” of this are cabinets on the camp side and overhead. You can special-order these with a number of different configurations, but one of those can include a two-burner camp stove along with a small sink.

You could also have it set up such that a portable toilet like the Camco portable toilet that I have would fit on the passenger side.

For a base price of $15,525, it’s an interesting addition to something like a Jeep Wrangler.

But before you go all camperiffic on your Jeep, know that the company states that you have to have a suitable rack to mount this to. Oh, and a blog post on their site also strongly recommends upgrading the suspension on the Jeep, as well.

Backwoods Camper 1 of 10

Features

The way the company has managed to build a 500-pound camper is by doing so out of structural fiberglass over foam core panels. In some ways this is like a SIP (Structural Insulated Panels) house, but lighter. And more campery.

The back of the camper is where ingress and egress is done through a standard RV door. The step is mounted to the rear of a rack which is part of what supports this camper.

In fact, the racks recommended by the company on which to mount the camper are rated for 300 pounds. I wondered how this kind of math worked out. It turns out you mount the “main floor” of the camper to a cargo rack in the receiver hitch of the camper.

Back story

The interesting thing, to me, about the company is that the designer went to school across from an RV dealership, starting in kindergarten. He was so intrigued by the RVs across the street that he started drawing pictures of them, including floor plans, and then began building models of them using his Legos.

This is something I did as a kid, too. Perhaps we now know who might take over my job here when you all get tired of me?

As a Jeep owner himself, he built the prototype for the camper and the idea was born.

In summary

The Backwoods Camper is certainly an interesting concept. But the fact that there are so many recommendations for making the Jeep capable makes me think that, perhaps, a four-wheel-drive pickup and something from a company like Four Wheel Campers might really be a better idea.

I don’t mean to rain on anyone’s parade, but Four Wheel Campers has been doing this for a long time, and you can get a pickup in just about any flavor you want. I also like that the top pops up, so that means a lower center of gravity.

*****

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. He also works closely with a number of RV manufacturers to get an inside look at how things are done and is a brand ambassador for Rockwood Mini Lite with his wife, Peggy.

You can also check out his RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1064