RV Review: Braxton Creek Bushwhacker 10HD – A traditional teardrop

Today’s review is of the Braxton Creek Bushwhacker 10HD teardrop camper, the first camper that Braxton Creek brought to market. Just a couple of days ago we looked at their latest offering, which is much larger. But this is really the start of it all and a very, very popular model for the company.

In fact, in speaking with company CEO, Jim Jacobs, he distinctly remembered the first Bushwhacker that was retail sold. It happened to be sold to a gentleman in his 80s.

When asked why someone of that age would go and buy a new teardrop, there were so many reasons shared. Of course, these are very affordable, with a current MSRP of $14,312. That means even with the current increase in pricing that is affecting all RV sales, you can likely walk out of a dealership with one of these for a pretty affordable price.

The buyer also said that he still enjoys hunting and fishing and getting away. Also, that he could tow this with almost anything. At an unloaded weight of just 1,300 pounds and a gross weight of 2,200 pounds, that isn’t a far-fetched idea at all.

Further, something like this can be parked in just about any garage. So even if you’re under the thumb of a hostile HOA, you could back this into the garage and their rules of no RVs wouldn’t affect you.

One of the things I also liked about the way Braxton Creek runs their operation is that the company makes one version of any camper and they’re all outfitted the same. There aren’t any options, other than the floor plan. They come with everything.

So this little trailer comes with a high-performance vent fan, not something I often see in bigger trailers and certainly something that would be nice in a small space like this.

But there’s also a wall-mount air conditioner and even a furnace. You’re set.

Further, there are racks on the roof of the Bushwhacker 10HD that are good for up to 300 pounds of gear. In addition, there’s a nifty step on the side and you can use the wheel housing to steady yourself. So, unlike some trailers with roof racks, you could legitimately use this one.

Features of the Bushwhacker 10HD

Like the Bushwhacker Plus, the roof on this model is a single piece of fiberglass that goes from the front to the edge of the rear kitchen door. Fewer pieces and fewer holes in those pieces means the likelihood of fewer repairs.

Inside, this is essentially a bed. However, you can flip one half of the mattress over and make a sitting space. Admittedly it’s not a huge space—but it’s not bad, either.

Under the floor that’s under the bed is some additional storage. This is covered simply by a piece of plywood that rests on the framing. So it’s not quite a door, but it is a good use of space. There are some shelves in here but, again, this is a small space that’s a bedroom and kitchen on wheels.

Oh, and on the subject of those wheels. They are suspended by a torsion axle suspension—another plus.

Kitchen in the back

As in the typical teardrop style, the Bushwhacker 10HD features the kitchen at the back under a large hatchback. That kitchen consists of a two-burner propane stove and a sink. There are 24 gallons of fresh water aboard, but no water heater and no gray water storage. So if you’re somewhere in civilization, you’ll have to do something with the gray water.

We had the same situation in the particular Four Wheel Campers pop-up camper we borrowed. We simply drained the gray water into a container and watered plants, knowing that we were using planet-friendly soaps and such.

I have seen some older Bushwhacker videos where there used to be a small refrigerator. But the ones I saw at the factory had those ice chests that are very thermally efficient. I’m sure, if you need a fridge, you could use something like the portable 12-volt cooler I bought.

Observations on the Bushwhacker 10HD

A few complaints I saw online seem consistent with what I saw in person. The primary one was that the furnace vent is pretty low on the rear bulkhead. It would blow your feet or even the mattress if it were any thicker than what it is now. This can be resolved easily enough with a furnace duct that you can buy at any home improvement store.

A few folks also complained about the fact that the plywood deck that covers the inside storage is simply a piece of plywood with a hole in it. My counter to this is that you’re buying a whole RV for less than the sales tax on many Class B vans.

I have seen teardrops with fancier features, and one of my favorites is the Bean Teardrop. But these are also thousands of dollars more. What I really liked best about the Bean was that the storage could be accessed from the kitchen or the interior.

Good value teardrop trailer from Braxton Creek

For the money, these are certainly a decent, garageable option whether you’re a young whippersnapper or someone in their 80s. I like what Braxton Creek is doing and, based on the number of their trailers I saw being loaded up at the factory, so do customers.

