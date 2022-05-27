RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 27, 2022

Issue 1870

Tip of the Day

The importance of an insert molding screw cover. Have you inspected yours?

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

In my experience, one of the most missed items on an RV is the insert molding screw cover. This protective plastic covers the screws at the roofline edges as well as the vertical and horizontal side seams of all RVs.

Unless you visually inspect under the insert moldings, you will not see the potential for water damage until it’s too late.

Today’s RV review…

Braxton Creek Bushwhacker 10HD – A traditional teardrop

Tony writes, "For the money, these are certainly a decent, garageable option whether you're a young whippersnapper or someone in their 80s. I like what Braxton Creek is doing and, based on the number of their trailers I saw being loaded up at the factory, so do customers."

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How to override Schwintek controller and move slideout

Dear Dave,

Can you feature an article on how to bypass the Schwintek controller to electronically bring in (or out) the slideout when trouble is not fixable on the spot? I had to do this once with help from Tiffin. It was a lifesaver for me, until I was able to get home and fix it! This would be a huge help to all your readers. Thanks in advance! —Randy, 2016 Tiffin Allegro Open Road

Free phone service helps hard-of-hearing – Good to know

By Kate Doherty

It's not uncommon for us as RVers to be in a campground or RV park with poor cell reception. Many of us, too, have hearing aids. … If you have trouble hearing someone on the phone, whatever the circumstance, CaptionCall might be just what you need.

Reader poll

Do you wear your regular, outside shoes inside your RV?

Quick Tip

Why trailer weight distribution is so critical

Longtime RVer and RVtravel.com reader George Bliss flagged this YouTube video as a "must see" for our readers. It's a truly graphic demonstration of what happens when you don't keep enough weight over the trailer tongue.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Martha Vredeveld

2019 Newmar Canyon Star 3722

“We are retired teachers and have been full-time for about a year. We love our rig named FANSI (Free Adventuring Nomads Seeking Inspiration). We have it set up just as we like it and we now consider it our home (hopefully, for the next 10 years or so). We have learned to live more simply and make every moment count. It has given us the ability to travel and see all the places we have on our bucket list. This is the lifestyle for us!”

Recipe of the Day

Blackened Tilapia Baja Tacos

by Lynette from Florida

If you like fish tacos with a little kick you will love these! The blackened seasoning on the tilapia is great. But the sour cream/jalapeno sauce on top is fabulous and makes the taco. The sour cream is what holds the fresh sauce together. Even if you’re not a fan of fish, we suggest trying these fish tacos. The tilapia has a very mild flavor. Delish!

Trivia

The U.S. ranks 13th for the fastest internet speeds (hey, that’s not that great). If you’re reading this up in Canada, your country ranks 33rd! In 2020, the country with the fastest internet speeds was Liechtenstein, followed by Hong Kong (not China), Denmark, Switzerland, then the Netherlands. See the full list here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We adopted Suzie at our local Humane Society. She is just over one year old. She will be camping with me on my next trip. Such a sweet and loving pet.” —Janet Blaes

