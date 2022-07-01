RV Review: Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS—A no-slide Class A

Today’s RV review is focusing on something unusual, a Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS Class A motorhome. What makes this rig so different is that it has no slides. I know there are some of you whose ears just perked up with excitement and others who are wondering who would buy this.

I have often compared motorized RVs to Class B vans for the simple reason that Class B vans are so very popular in van life culture nowadays. I have written about a number of Class B offerings and absolutely have my personal favorites.

But the ones I’ve generally liked have also come in at a price higher than the MSRP of this motorhome and, frankly, I think are much less feature rich. And also much less storage-rich.

Depending on your perspective, one of the highlights of this rig is that it has no slides. It’s a relatively compact Class A gasser based on a Ford chassis and shuttled around by Ford’s 7.3 liter “Godzilla” V8. Having no slides means no intrusions on the interior. So the space you get is the space you get. Clearly.

But the lack of slides also means that the walls can be built to support nice, big windows. And there are plenty of them—giving the interior of this rig a really open feel.

Storage

While anyone with a big diesel pusher is going to laugh at the amount of storage in this rig, anyone with any Class B (van) is going to be very, very jealous. There are storage compartments along the side of this motorhome, but the big news is in the back.

Kind of like a speakeasy. So we can refer to this as the speakeasy of storage. There’s a compartment that is a pass-through at the rear that features a large door on either side to access your stuff. Further, there’s a flip-up door at the very back. This is not only a good amount of space, but also made very convenient by multiple doors.

Why a Class A gasser?

I know a lot of people who wouldn’t consider a Class A gasser in comparison to a diesel pusher, for example. But imagine if you had your money burning a hole in your pocket.

You could get a Class B van and never like going to the bathroom ever again. Ever.

You could get a Class C motorhome for about the same money and then you have the odd arrangement of a van cab that has some sort of compromised access to the rest of the motorhome. Further, I’ve written before about how so many Class C motorhomes have very, very minimal cargo carrying capacity. This one is well over a ton.

Winning the challenge is the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS—with its gigantic windshield and easy access to everything all the time. With no slides, you not only have a simpler rig, but setup and teardown is a snap. Just make sure anything you’ve connected while camping isn’t connected any longer and you’re on your way. Easy.

Further, no slides means no slide seals to worry about, and no fiddling with the mechanical complexity of slides. Yes, you have less interior space compared to a rig when the slides are out, but what you get is always what you get.

Highlights

In addition to the rear pass-through storage, there are a number of other things I truly like about this rig.

The first of those things is the over-cab bunk. I’ve seen this before, but it’s a simple mechanical device that flips down in no time. Putting it back up, too, is a breeze. There is no complicated motorized lift that you know will break when you’re in a hurry to get home from camping.

The passenger seat has a nifty desk arrangement that flips out so they can stare at their confuser as you shuttle down the road. This is great if your right-hand traveler is also your navigator.

Further, these seats spin around to face the main living space, where there’s a couch and a dinette. In theory, you could have eight people sitting here. That would have been great on my most recent trip to the mountains, where a rainstorm shortened our game of Cards Against Humanity. Bummer to have had to go inside.

I also like that Coachmen employs a 12-volt compressor fridge in here. This seems to make so much sense.

Provision above bed for CPAP machine in Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS

One of the slickest things I’ve seen in a while is a provision for a CPAP machine in the cabinets above the bed. There’s a 120-volt outlet up there and a hole in the bottom of the cabinet specifically for the hoses for a CPAP machine.

Now you digital device users could also drop down charging cables from up there. So it does serve multiple purposes.

It’s pretty rare that I would make mention of a generator in a Class A motorhome only because they’re typically there. But this is unusual in that it’s not an Onan generator. Instead, it’s a Yamaha unit and has 4,500 watts of power from the gasoline-fired unit.

Onan has absolutely owned this market for some time, and I always wondered why some smart RV company didn’t start looking elsewhere. Apparently they have.

Observations

The kitchen in the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS features an “L”-shaped countertop with a two-well sink, a small three-burner stove and a 16” oven. But if there were ever a kitchen that needed a flip-up countertop extension, this is it. Well, there are many others.

This also has an RV queen, which is a bummer, especially for taller travelers.

In summary

I think one’s perception of this rig could absolutely be swayed by what you compare it to. Compared to some other Class A rigs it might fall short. But compared to many Class C and Class B rigs in the same price category, you have a real winner here.

