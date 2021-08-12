RV Review: 2022 EarthRoamer HD luxury overlander

Sometimes you have to dream big and, for those who love overlanding and dream big, something like the EarthRoamer HD might be the stuff dreams are made of. This is a massive vehicle designed to go places mere mortal vehicles can’t go and take a very luxurious RV space along for the ride.

While some overlanders might drool over water tanks in the 50-gallon range, this thing beats that hands down. It has 250 gallons of fresh water aboard, along with gray and black tanks at 125 gallons each.

There’s no mention of propane capacities aboard since there’s simply no propane aboard. Instead, there are 20,000 watt hours of batteries fueled by 2,100 watts of solar panels. No matter how awesome you are at overlanding, if this rig shows up it’s like being at the prom and having Justin Bieber ask your girl to dance. Or whoever’s super hot right now – I prefer to follow RVs rather than entertainment figures.

What’s hot in the EarthRoamer HD

This fairly large RV starts life as a Ford F-750 4X4 in King Ranch trim. Under the hood is a 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 sending power out to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. To the chassis EarthRoamer attaches a large RV space on the back. So this makes this RV not just a Class C, but more like a super-duper ultra Class C. Kind of.

There’s a four-door cab configuration on the EarthRoamer HD, so you can shock your friends in the places you take something this big.

That “box” that is the motorhome is no simple enclosure. It’s actually a carbon fiber monocoque vacuum-formed shell material. There are a total of six different floor plans available within the space. The major differences are where the shower and bathroom are, and the type of seating or sleeping space that occupies the rear of the coach.

One of the benefits of using this super-heavy-duty chassis is the fact that it is rated to tow up to 30,000 pounds. So if you weren’t already a “playa” with a $1.7 million RV, you could add something like in the Airstream Pottery Barn edition.

How to make an EarthRoamer

Speaking with the folks at EarthRoamer, I almost couldn’t help but laugh every time I mentioned a specification. This thing is just so extreme that it is nothing like anything else out there that I’ve come across.

But the process of creating one of these only starts with the F-750. From there it is heavily modified, including the suspension and driveline. “There’s almost nothing we don’t touch,” said a representative of the company.

One of the things that is added is an air suspension that features the technology to self-level the rig. So, rather than shoving posts down in the ground like your plebeian Class A, this one actually utilizes the air suspension to level the rig.

The specs on the EarthRoamer don’t really tell the story

I’ve already mentioned the incredible specifications of this vehicle – but those don’t really tell the story. The process of creating one of these starts with the customer. He or she works with EarthRoamer on not just the floor plan, but also the woods and materials inside.

Got a style of wood that you love, or maybe a kind of material you’d prefer for the upholstery? No problem. But even more likely, let’s say there is scientific or photographic equipment that is part of your adventure that might do better tied-in somehow. Yep, they’ll do that, too.

You can stay in the woods for two weeks

If you need to stay out in the woods for two weeks stealthily studying the wolf migrations or measuring scientific data or just looking for Bigfoot, you can do just that. Out there in the wild, the 115 gallons of diesel fuel not only gets you where you want others not to be, but also serves to heat the water and warm the cabin.

Of course, if you choose to come back to the uncivilized world and stay awning-to-awning with the rest of us folk, this hooks up to shore services just as any other high-end rig would.

In many ways this is outfitted almost as a luxury yacht would be. It has a central CZone digital control system, drawer-style 12-volt refrigerators and other components that remind me more of a yacht than an RV. There aren’t walls that look like maple because of the wallpaper covering. If you see wood, it’s the Real McCoy.

And not one swish or swirl anywhere in sight.

The EarthRoamer HD won’t fit everywhere

Let’s face it – this is a large vehicle. Sometimes those backwoods places might not be able to accommodate a rig of this size. There are great specifications for things like approach and departure angle, which off-roaders use to measure how steep an angle a vehicle can climb, essentially.

But a 35-foot-long, 15-ton beast is still a 35-foot-long, 15-ton beast. There are simply places that can’t accommodate this.

In summary

It’s also something to consider that the person who likely has the appreciation and funding for one of these isn’t your run-of-the-mill RVer. There is a definite use case for this that goes beyond what most RV enthusiasts will appreciate.

But for those who really want something that is very, very capable of spending time away from it all, the EarthRoamer HD is probably the ultimate way to do so.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

