RV Review: Ember RV announces new Touring Edition

Today’s RV review is of the new Ember RV Touring Edition line. As I write this, there are eight models in the newly announced Touring Edition lineup. They range from a couple’s camper that’s 26’6” in length, and extending up to a larger bunk model at 34’1” in length.

These are a big departure from the Overland and Overland Micro that we’ve already seen from Ember RV. These are designed to be used more where RVs are accustomed to being, rather than traipsing through back-country trails.

Ember RV features

Ember RV’s previous offerings have been focused on overlanding, with their Overland Micro and Overland series. Funny how the names match the vehicles.

These new offerings are more traditional travel trailers in some ways, but absolutely offer a lot of the features that have made Ember RV such a unique brand.

For example, the hitch on these trailers is still their adjustable hitch. It allows you to easily adjust the height of the hitch based on the tow vehicle, which is really smart. These also feature Lippert solid stance stabilizer jacks. They are much more rugged than the typical stabilizer jacks on most every other travel trailer.

In fact, these jacks are the only ones I’ve come across that actually are rated to be raised and lowered with a power drill. Read your manual—the typical stabilizer jacks on most travel trailers very specifically tell you not to do this. Plus, these jacks are just better made.

Front locker on the Touring Edition models

There is also a nice front locker available on the Touring Edition models. In addition, there is some significant space in the front pass-through storage compartment. That’s also where you’ll find the Nautilus water hook-up system for these. That mimics many fifth wheels and is not something you’ll typically find in a travel trailer.

Another thing I’ve loved about the Ember line has been their Stargazer window. This is a window above the bed at the front that incorporates a shade and a bug screen. You can tilt this window up for air flow or just lie back and look at the stars. Hence, the name Stargazer.

This dual-pane window is retained on the Touring Edition models also. This makes so much more sense than a windshield in a travel trailer.

Ember is also utilizing these dual-pane windows throughout the line on all places. These aren’t cheap, but they really are good. All the windows incorporate both the blind and the bug screen and can be opened wide for air flow.

Really unique features in the Touring Edition

Ember RV is absolutely offering a variety of configurations and floor plans. Further, on many models there’s a choice between booth dinette and a table and chairs, as well as theater seating or a trifold sleeper couch. Options are good.

But on some of the models, even those that have separate bedrooms, there’s also a choice of a fixed walk-around queen-sized bed or a Murphy bed. Why does this make sense?

Imagine if you get a model where there’s a separate bedroom but choose the Murphy bed. This means you can just leave the bed down whenever it’s convenient for you. But if you want a separate seating area, that’s available by simply flipping the bed up. Doing so reveals a couch which comes with a Lagun table.

These tables allow you to move them around like the planchette on a Ouija board while also offering the ability to mount it at various heights. So you could use this space as an office or to have those meetings with your children.

You know the kind of meetings. Where you explain why “that sort of behavior” isn’t acceptable, especially when Aunt Edna is around. She did only faint once, but still.

One area that is new is in the appliance department. Ember RV’s Overland series featured a two-burner in-line stove. These feature a full three-burner stove and a proper 22” oven, no less.

Safety

Ember RV products already have what I think should be a required safety feature: their lighting. On Ember RVs, the upper marker lights flash with the turn signals, as do side marker lights. They give a clear indication to other drivers that you’re coming their way.

The Touring Edition has something else that’s game-changing. There is an optional Lane Change Assist feature which works similarly to the one on many modern vehicles. It uses radar sensors at the back of the trailer to determine if someone is occupying the lane next to you.

If they are, there are orange marker lights on the front of the trailer that you can see which notify you not to make that lane change. I’ve never seen anything like this on a towable RV. It’s literally one of the best safety features I can think of. Kudos to you, Ember RV.

Boondocking

Even though the Touring Edition models aren’t specifically designed for overlanding, they are quite capable when it comes to boondocking. For example, all the Touring Edition models feature at least 200 watts of solar on the roof along with a 2000-watt inverter. That may be all many campers need. The trailers themselves are designed to accommodate lithium battery systems right from the get-go.

But that’s not required, so you can tailor the power system installed in your own version to your own camping needs.

These also feature the Showermiser system. It redirects water back into your fresh water system while you’re waiting for the water to get hot at the shower. We have this in our travel trailer and we love it. It works very well, indeed.

Choices

Ember RV is giving buyers a number of options in these Touring Edition models. Where appropriate, there are choices between dinettes and free-standing table and chair configurations. You can choose between theater seats or trifold couches.

But the niftiest choice of all is whether you want a permanent full queen bed or a Murphy bed on some models. I like that Murphy bed option because it’s still a walk-around queen when it’s down, but you also get a couch and a Lagun table when it’s up. If you like, you can leave the Murphy bed in the down position most, or all of the time.

What’s missing in the Touring Edition

Since they don’t need as dramatic a suspension system as the Overland series, the new Touring Edition sports a torsion axle suspension instead of the CURT independent suspension. I’ve had two trailers with this type of suspension and I much prefer it to the leaf springs that most travel trailers have. While I think the CURT setup is better, I don’t think you’re really missing out with this suspension. It’s a goodie, too.

There are a few things that are not present on these Touring Edition that Ember has on other models.

The first thing that’s not there is their unique front tongue jack. The one on the Overland series does not have the motor up top and, instead, works more like the other stabilizer jacks. I really like these, but the Touring Edition is using a traditional trailer tongue jack. Bummer.

I’ve also seen that Ember is starting to put the Truma Aventa air conditioner in the Overland series, but the Touring Edition is still using the Coleman Mach unit. I would definitely want that Truma unit if I were given the choice.

Conclusions

Ember RV has already shown how it is listening to the customer base and behaving like the smaller, lithe company that it is. For example, there were some complaints initially with the slide rooms. Ember addressed those by completely changing the slide room technology to something you’d more likely find in a motorhome.

These Touring Edition models are also going to address some things that customers have complained about in other travel trailers, specifically ceiling height. I believe these have an interior ceiling height of 6’10”, which is more than most travel trailers have.

Ember also is using the same laser-cut exoskeleton on these as in the Overland series, as well as the build features that have become a hallmark for the brand. Add to that the carpet-less slide rooms, dual-pane windows and so many other features. I think it would be absolutely worth seeking out an Ember dealer before plunking down your money on a travel trailer right now.

No guarantees, of course. But these should at least be on your list for towables to consider.

