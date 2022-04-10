RV Review: The Eventure trailer is mind-boggling cool

Today, we’re looking at one of the most unusual RVs I’ve ever come across, the Eventure trailer. Before we start, I have to encourage you to basically forget everything you assume about any RV because we’re starting fresh here.

That’s exactly what inventor Jon Rhodes did when he came up with this novel rig. The inspiration for this was taking his children to soccer practice and having to lug all sorts of bits and pieces to the side of the field so he could tailgate there. What if there were just a simple way to gather everything in one spot that was easily moved and then also affordable and towable?

Eventure – What is it?

Essentially, the Eventure trailer does not really fit into preconceived notions of an RV. But it is an RV. Well, sort of.

Basically, the Eventure trailer is three pieces, all of which are made of metal.

Up front is the tongue of the trailer (duh!) where you’ll find the kitchen portion. On the road side there’s a big drawer in which you’ll find a huge grill. Once you’ve opened this up, there is a flat-top that can rest on a portion of the grill and you could quite literally prepare enough burgers or dogs or chicken thighs for an entire sports team on this.

The front of the drawer that holds the grill flips down to act as a table, and there is another table that rises up on the side. So, you have lots of room to hold prepped or ready food, all made of metal. This means that however hot it is, the surface won’t be affected.

See where this is going?

Under that grill is a large metal drawer. That’s where Eventure puts the included 36-quart cooler. Or you could just leave it out and have a large amount of drawer space. Or go get yourself one of those 12-volt coolers that I’m lusting after.

Over on the camp side is another large drawer in which there are two “dog bowl” metal sinks and a cutting board. Another cavernous space is underneath this.

Water for the sinks in the Eventure

As for water for the sinks, right now you can use a portable water container with a spout, available at any grocery store. And there is something coming down the road that will also make this better.

But such a simple water system means there is no consideration for winterization whatsoever. However, there are also no holding tanks—unless you count that jug of water we just mentioned.

Covering you from avian fly-bys is a patio umbrella, with a mounting place right on the tongue of the trailer. There’s also a single five-pound propane bottle to power that grill.

Behind this front section are two more sections that sport a hinged attachment to the front. Essentially, the front has the tongue jack and two leveling legs at the back to hold it in place.

There are hinges on either side. You simply jack up those two rear jacks, which lift the two rear sections off the ground. Now you can unlatch the two sections and swing them open—which reveals a nice, padded surface.

Essentially now you have a “Y”—the front section and the two rear sections. You can use this as a nice gathering spot with seating for up to six people. Or the surfaces could become two individual beds.

Or you could bring the two halves back together and now you have a queen-sized bed.

This is “in tents”

One of the things this trailer does not have is a roof, per se. But Eventure has put together an optional pop-up tent somewhat like a Clam tent that goes over the bed area.

That means in one trailer you have the option for an almost commercial-grade kitchen, a place to sit with several friends and watch your children’s sporting events and practices, and a camper all in one easily-garageable and towable unit.

The one thing you don’t have is a bathroom. But you can solve that in a number of ways, including with the Camco Travel Toilet that I reviewed and liked quite a bit.

The Eventure could be used for a number of events or adventures

While I recognize that this isn’t the RV for everybody, it actually makes sense as a second camper if you already have a larger or more cumbersome rig. This could be a great weekend getaway camper, a rig for tailgating, visiting sports games and practices, or just as one heck of a grill if you’re going to throw a monster party.

In fact, a friend of mine has a mobile catering company and her grill is nowhere near as large as this one. She does a lot of events including car shows. So, theoretically, you could actually make money with a trailer like this.

One more thing

Just in case the kids’ soccer game gets, well, boring, there is also a TV on a slide-up lift at the hinge point of the two rear halves.

The company has several photos of quite a cozy lounge created using the two halves covered by their optional tent.

At any rate, I don’t have a chart for this because there aren’t that many details that need to be specified. That’s because this is almost as much what this has as what it doesn’t. Of course, one of the questions is how much? The company has an MSRP of about $13,000 for these.

As Jon Rhodes is credited with saying, “I kept watching grumpy people load things in and out and just wanted a trailer where I could put everything and just leave.”

I’m curious … Could you see a use-case for something like this? I absolutely can—in several places. I love finding the unusual and cool, which this trailer definitely is.

