RV Review: Jayco Jay Flight SLX8 265TH Toy Hauler

By Tony Barthel

Is a toy hauler like the Jayco Jay Flight SLX8 265TH a better choice for family travel than something like yesterday’s Cherokee 294BH? It might just be.

Let’s face it, if you’re traveling with a family you’re also traveling with all their “stuff,” which can mean bikes, kayaks, dirt bikes, ATVs, or all sorts of other stuff. For things like that, a toy hauler can be the unquestioned champion. But even if you don’t have a lot of toys, a toy hauler makes sense.

First of all, there is a large rear configurable space that can haul stuff by day or turn into a sleeping surface by night. This Jayco is typical in the toy hauler world in that there are opposing bunks at the back that flip down to make for one large sleeping surface.

For those who don’t want to have to make a bed every night, a sleeping bag or even something like the RVSuperbag can solve this problem. By day, those things can roll up into a tote and not be in the way. There is also a lot of open space to stretch out, but those opposing fold-down couches are great with a table in between for things like game nights or other group activities.

Furthermore, that space can be enhanced by a ramp patio, which is something I really appreciate as it essentially extends the RV with a large open deck. In fact, we have a friend with one of these and we back it up to a river and extend the deck out over that river so we have a great place to enjoy adult beverages. As with other toy haulers, the optional ramp patio has a screened opening when the big cargo door is down.

While the kids are in the toy hauler area arguing over who gave whom a dirty look, mom and dad can shut them off by retreating to the bedroom. They don’t even have to venture into the main living area if nature calls since there’s a second sliding door to access the bathroom from the bedroom. That bedroom, by the way, features a 60” X 74” Serta queen mattress in this particular unit.

The living area features a second flip-up two-person sofa on the camp side, so there really is seating for up to eight people all told. Nine if you count the toilet, but let’s not.

Like all Jayco travel trailers, this one also has the advantages that Jayco proudly touts like their Magna Truss roofing, the two-year limited warranty with a three-year structural warranty and the use of U.S.-made Goodyear Endurance tires.

On the outside, Jayco has welded D-rings to ostensibly keep pets around, but you can logically use these to keep those toys you’re potentially hauling from disappearing in the dark of night.

The two things I see quite often in RVs designed for families are the use of the range with the smallest available oven in a trailer that can sleep a lot of people. Arguably, wouldn’t that mean baking and casseroles and the like? Not here. Also, I don’t like that there are floor registers for the furnace, especially when there are potentially toys getting rolled into here with dirty tires which will then deposit that dirt down the vent all summer and you’ll be smelling that all winter.

There are toy haulers of all sorts with this one having the same overall height and shape as a traditional travel trailer. This configuration makes a lot more sense as a family hauler than most people realize and maybe a better choice than a bunkhouse. While that decision is clearly up to the individual, I think it’s a good idea to at least consider a toy hauler when making the RV choice.

In fact, even those who don’t have others traveling with them might find that a toy hauler makes sense if they do bring toys with them or simply want a large, open, flexible place in which to create a work or hobby environment.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.