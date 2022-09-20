RV Review: 2023 Jayco White Hawk 24MRB debut

Today’s RV review is of a 2023 Jayco White Hawk 24MRB, a new floor plan from Jayco. For campers who want a lot of interior space in a couple’s camper, this might be a great choice for them. Might.

But there are a few huge deal breakers that I can see based on the comments you are so kind to share with me at the bottom of these reviews. Know that I try to read all the comments, and I truly enjoy doing so!

Deal breakers

Based on your comments, there are a couple of things I know will be deal breakers for some of you. The first of those is the Murphy bed in this model. Further, that Murphy bed sports a short queen measuring 60” X 74”. Third, that bed has a split about one-third of the way down the bed to accommodate the Murphy functionality.

While I don’t have a crystal ball, I can already see the comments: Why would an RV maker put a short queen in a Murphy bed? I have an answer!

Boondocking and travel access

Surprisingly, you can leave the bed in place and still bring the slide room in. It’s a close shave, but it can be done, and that means you can use this for stealth camping.

There are lots of RVs where you can put in a larger bed if you choose to—but this ain’t one of ‘em. So if a smaller bed is a deal breaker, consider the deal broken.

Since we’re talking what this rig is like with the slide in, know that it’s really, really accessible with that slide in. In fact, it’s rather spacious with the slide in such that two people might almost be able to pass one another in the hallway space.

So, like they say in the theme song for the 1970s TV show “The Facts of Life,” you take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have the facts of life.

Highlights in the 2023 Jayco White Hawk 24MRB

In addition to epic travel access, this also has an epic kitchen. Well, almost.

There is a huge amount of counter space in this when you consider that there’s also a flat top on the fireplace right at the entry door. There’s also really good cabinet and drawer space. So if meal prep is your thing, this might almost be worth considering.

Unless, unfortunately, you like to bake. And then Jayco let you down with the dreaded 16” oven.

Since this does have a Murphy bed, it also has a couch in the front. I like how Jayco puts a folding plastic table under the couch. You can either use this as a dining table, of course, or to add more prep space.

The seating choices in this range the full spectrum. You can opt in a U-shaped dinette, freestanding table and chairs, freestanding table with two chairs and an ottoman or theater seats.

Those theater seats in the slide room are unique in how they have larger tables that fit into the cup holders of the theater seats. This solves the problem of the seat being too “loungey” to eat in, to me.

There’s a TV directly across from the theater seats. The TV swivels so you could watch it from bed or the day-use couch beneath the Murphy bed, as well. There is a lot of floor space in here and, with the day-use sofa and the theater seats, this might be a good place to spend time on a rainy day.

The exterior would be my first choice, of course, and this does have the mother of all awnings. It’s absolutely ginormous.

Jayco stuff

Jayco has established a good reputation over the years for a number of reasons. Of course their roofing build is something they brag about, which is a wood-framed roof that the company states is stronger than most.

They’ve also gone to Azdel substrate material for both the inner and outer walls on their trailers. Goodyear Endurance tires are standard on Jayco White Hawk models.

The company also has a good warranty—with two years overall and three years on the structure.

Finally, these are tested from 0° F – 100° F, so those who camp in that climate can be assured the camper has been tested for that.

My favorite Jayco feature, however, is the JaySMART lighting, which flashes an upper marker light and the side marker lights with the turn signals. I have said before that I feel this should be a legal requirement on all towable RVs.

In conclusion

To me one of the goofiest things I see in the RV space is a Murphy bed and a windshield in a travel trailer. Why? You get a windshield when you don’t want it, at night. Then that windshield is blocked in the day when it would make sense.

Now, you can leave the bed down all the time in this as long as you don’t get a longer mattress. So, if the Murphy functionality of the bed is a deal breaker, that might resolve that for some.

If you like this floor plan but want something smaller, perhaps the Grand Design 17MKE would be worth looking at. That’s still one of my favorites.

