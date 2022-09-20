RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Issue 1952

Tip of the Day

Brake failures and the importance of a wheel bearing pack service

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Here I’ll explain the importance of a wheel bearing pack service and will show you what we found on a unit recently on our lot. When was the last time you inspected your brakes and bearings?

During a recent wheel bearing pack service we found the following items on an RV unit:

The brake shoes were worn down on three out of four brakes. This also caused damage to the drums.

The roadside rear brake magnet wiring was cut in half and the backing plate/shoe and the drum were rusted.

All bearings were burnt and loose in bearing cages due to lack of lubrication.

Today's RV review…

2023 Jayco White Hawk 24MRB debut

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of a 2023 Jayco White Hawk 24MRB, a new floor plan from Jayco. For campers who want a lot of interior space in a couple’s camper, this might be a great choice for them. Might.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s vinyl floor is loose and puffed up. How can I fix it?

Dear Dave,

The center of my RV’s solid vinyl linoleum floor is loose and puffed up. I’m thinking of using a blade to cut along the center of the puff, along the “grout” line, and injecting glue, then somehow walk it in. But I’m now afraid of imperfections in the feel. Your suggestion? —Clarence, 2014 Winnebago View

Video of the day

That Rusty Bus Wrap: Cousin Eddie’s RV… in real life!

By Cheri Sicard

Meet TJ of GCI Digital Imaging, as unique an RVing character as you are ever likely to find. TJ’s RV, “That Rusty Bus,” has been garnering a lot of attention. The 2014 Fleetwood Discovery 40G is a common enough rig. But what makes TJ’s Fleetwood Discovery so unique is its custom wrap, aka “That Rusty Bus Wrap,” around the internet and social media RV circles.

“Camping is therapeutic for military veterans”

By Louis J. Finkle

Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology

“Camping is therapeutic for military veterans.” That is the conclusion reached after many years of observing hundreds of my “brothers and sisters.” As a researcher specializing in handicapping conditions, I find that the benefits of veterans experiencing and sharing recreational activities with other veterans become therapeutic! Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Battery safety

RVers are rightly concerned about having enough battery power. But with batteries come dangers—some not easily recognized. Charging batteries produce hydrogen gas, a highly explosive byproduct. Hydrogen is not something to fear, but respect. To keep safe:

Always have plenty of ventilation in the battery compartment. Make sure that hydrogen gas can easily vent to the outside atmosphere.

Never operate RV batteries inside the coach. The living quarters of the rig is no place for an explosive atmosphere.

Don’t set up equipment in the battery compartment that could spark. That includes power inverters, like the one shown in the accompanying photo.

Recipe of the Day

Ziploc Baggie Omelets

by Christine Kalmbach from Lubbock, TX

This terrific technique is a real winner and has been used by clever campers for years. I sure had never tried it before seeing this recipe, though, and now I want to throw an omelet party! Everyone can prepare their own creation, and each omelet will finish cooking at the same time so you can all enjoy breakfast together! Love it.

