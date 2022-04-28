RV Review: Jayco White Hawk 27RK Travel Trailer

Today’s RV review is of the Jayco White Hawk 27RK travel trailer. So many of you take time out of your day to leave thoughtful comments on these articles. I want you to know that I really appreciate them. One of the things that’s often written is that people either love or dislike rear kitchens.

Funny thing I’ve noticed is that people’s experience with rear kitchen RVs varies a lot based on the type of RV and the type of suspension that RV has. For example, it seems that a lot of medium-sized travel trailers with simple leaf spring suspensions leave people with carbonated beverages in their RV fridges that have that special squirt in the face surprise.

But we’ve also heard from campers who have the fridge all the way at the back of their trailers where they don’t have this same experience. For example, a few people who have trailers with torsion axles don’t report having the same shaking in the back.

Now you see why I like those torsion axles.

The White Hawk 27RK trailer’s spread axle design tows well

In this case there’s a traditional leaf spring suspension but the axles are spread further apart. I haven’t towed a trailer like this yet, but the way RV dealers get most RVs of any sort is that they are driven or towed from wherever the factory is to the dealership. In the case of a travel trailer, it may have a couple of thousand miles on it before you haul it off the dealer’s lot just from going from the factory to the dealership.

My point with this is that these transport drivers have told me that the spread axle design, as is present on this trailer, does really tow well. The transport drivers don’t generally have any form of weight distribution nor do they have sway control hitches. Also, as was the case at the dealership I worked at in Northern California, they were hauling across windy plains states. So their word meant a lot to me.

Jayco White Hawk 27RK 1 of 10

Highlights of the Jayco White Hawk 27RK

There are a few things that really caught my attention with this trailer, including the way the dinette was arranged. There’s a choice of either a traditional booth dinette or a table and chairs. If you get the table and chairs, one option is an ottoman that forms the seating on one side of the dinette.

This is a bit of storage that can be moved around, which is neat. But it also makes a decent seat for the dinette.

Whoever is sitting on the ottoman will be facing people sitting in proper dining chairs. This makes the whole seating and space arrangement rather flexible and, of course, you can use the ottoman as a foot rest.

That circumstance would make particular sense if you chose the couch instead of the optional theater seats, either of which faces the TV.

The theater seats come with a nifty table

If the theater seats are how you roll, know that these come with a nifty table that is held in place in the cup holders. These are really well thought through. By using the cup holders to hold the table for each occupant of the theater seat, it’s a very stable arrangement. Oh, don’t worry, you don’t lose the cup holder as they’re not elevated into the table design.

No matter what choice of seating you pick here, there’s a TV across from you. What? You didn’t see it?

Where’s the TV?

It’s really well-nestled into the counter which is flush with the rest of the kitchen counter. When you don’t want the TV, it’s actually there under the counter.

When it is time to watch TV, there’s a simple latch and the TV slowly moves up into watching position. It covers the nice, large window that’s there. I like that this mechanism is not electric, but rather purely mechanical. The fewer demands I have of power in a travel trailer, the happier a camper I am.

The bathroom is well-designed with nothing objectionable. Ther’s good space around the toilet.

In the bedroom you have a choice of a queen- or king-sized mattress. The queen is a proper 60” x 80” model, if that’s the direction you go.

The bedroom in the White Hawk 27RK

I like this better only in that the closets on either side of the queen bed are larger. Behind those closets is a little cubby space with both 120-volt and 12-volt outlets and a blue light. That blue light might be all you need, should one of you have to visit the bathroom in the middle of the night. It’s well thought through.

Speaking of closets, there’s one on the end of the bedroom that faces the back of the trailer. It has hanging storage along with five drawers beneath it. Interestingly, the Jayco Eagle travel trailer we looked at recently has a similar closet arrangement. However, in that one the closet can be accessed from either the bathroom or the bedroom. I like that better.

Outside matters

Typically, outdoor kitchens are just outdoor kitchens. But I really like this one for several reasons.

The first of those reasons is something called the JayPort. (Jayco puts “Jay” in front of all sorts of things.) This looks for all the world like a receiver hitch in the side of the trailer. But Jayco includes an arm that slots into here that holds up a griddle that comes with the trailer. But you could put all sorts of things on this receiver if you choose, or just use the griddle.

Boondocking and travel access

I didn’t get to see it with the slide room in, but it’s pretty safe to assume that you’re not getting into the fridge with it in. Oh, well.

There are two doors into the trailer: one in the bedroom and the other in the main living space. I like that there are also two kinds of steps. That means if the trailer’s in storage, for example, you can still get into it. The amount of space the solid steps take to accommodate their swing is one of the issues people have with them.

In summary

This seems like a great party trailer to me. There’s lots of space for people to sit inside, a relatively decent kitchen, huge bathroom, outside kitchen with griddle and a big awning. I can see this being the headquarters for group camping fun, which is something I do quite a bit.

Some interesting advantages in Jayco trailers

I also feel that Jayco has some interesting advantages including the Goodyear tires, their roof structure, the insulation of this trailer and, most of all, their JaySMART™ lighting system. There’s also good insulation.

One thing. There’s no photos of this model on the company’s own website, so I stole a bunch by screen capturing from a video. But, again, just go to the end of the assembly line with an iPhone and take some pictures, even if they’re not Ansel Adams quality work.

Overall, a nice design that could actually be a good alternative to a lot of fifth wheels, depending on your own travel style.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1849