Podcast episode with Ashley Bontrager Lehman and Chris Barth of Ember RV

This week on the StressLess Camping Podcast we speak with two of the co-founders of an innovative new RV company that is building a better RV that’s ready for adventure. We also have a cool camping cooktop and a nifty RV from Germany, too. Oh, and don’t forget the lady who fell in the toilet and how that happened.
Mentioned on this episode:
-
The StressLess Camping Podcast Facebook Group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/StressLessPodcast/
-
Our guests today come to us from Ember RV
-
Ember RVs that have appeared in Tony’s daily RV review column:
-
Ember RV Overland 170MRB – read review
-
Ember RV ROK – read review
-
Ember RV Overland 171FB – read review
-
Ember RV Overland 191MDB – read review
-
-
Our make-ahead StressLess Egg Bites recipe
-
Article about How We Stay Connected on the Road
-
Peggy’s review of the Duxtop Portable Induction Cooker
-
Tony’s review of the ICC Offroad Flip 90 trailer