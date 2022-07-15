RV Review: The Keystone Bullet 312BHS is a problem solver

Today’s review is of the new Keystone Bullet 312BHS. Before you look at the BHS designation, consider that this is one of the more innovative and useful floor plans I’ve seen recently. It isn’t the traditional bunk model you might want to take kids camping in. Unless you do.

What has me all excited is the bunkhouse portion of this trailer—but it’s not really a bunkhouse.

Not a “bunkhouse” bunkhouse

At the rear of this trailer is a space that almost makes it a cross between a toy hauler and a bunkhouse.

Like a toy hauler, there’s a queen-sized bed on a lift mechanism. There’s also a rear door. But, rather than being the typical ramp door in a toy hauler, this is much smaller at 32” X 48” in size. It also swings open like a typical entry door.

As you might expect with a bed on a lift and a rear entry door, there’s a good amount of space here if you want to bring along things like eBikes, kayaks, or even axe-throwing supplies. You do you, and this trailer can be a great co-conspirator in the bringing of stuff.

But since there is a proper queen bed in the back instead of the typical bunk, this could also be a good choice if you camp with other couples. They get one queen, you can take the one at the front.

Well, okay, the one at the back is a bit short at 74 inches in length. That’s really almost a width measurement, actually, as this bed sits east-to-west. But that’s certainly fine for most younger campers. It could also be a good disincentive for some of those guests you hoped wouldn’t stay that long after all, perhaps.

Bullet 312BHS 1 of 6

New and improved

Bullet was one of those brands that sold well when I was selling RVs for the simple reason that you got a lot for your money. Also, the brand specialized in relatively lightweight trailers for a given size. But a lot has been added to the equation.

For example, Keystone in general now has their Blade™ air conditioning ducting which the company claims delivers an additional 20% cold air. There’s also the Hyper Deck™ flooring, which is a man-made laminate that is not susceptible to water damage. Plus.

Keystone also wires all their trailers alike so a red wire on this trailer performs the same function as a red wire on the next. We didn’t really have wiring issues with Keystone products. But, perhaps because they were intentional about this, it resulted in fewer issues.

Now all Keystone trailers feature a version of the company’s SolarFlex™ package. This means a minimum of 200 watts of rigid solar panels installed as standard with some able to go up to 600 watts and above. In addition, there are optional features such as inverters and batteries installed right from the factory. Another bonus to this system is that dealers can also add additional solar and features, and these upgrades are covered under the manufacturer warranty.

And, select Keystone dealers are now also selling Battle Born batteries. Should there be a warranty issue, the batteries and trailer are all covered by the same dealership—so the finger pointing is eliminated.

Useful stuff

The bedroom now has storage cubbies behind the closets on either side of the true queen-sized bed. Therefore, your noisy toys or CPAP machines can reside in a space that doesn’t take away from space you might use otherwise. I like this arrangement.

Oh, and you can get an inverter and batteries to run that CPAP overnight while boondocking, if that’s what you’d like to do.

This also has the Dream Dinette™ function where the table is mounted to a lift mechanism on the wall. To convert the table to a bed you basically move the cushions, pull a lever and shove it down. It’s really easy to accomplish.

There is a choice of either a trifold couch or theater seats opposite the TV. But there’s also a couch installed below the bed which turns into another bed. In theory, you could outfit this to sleep ten people.

There’s an old joke where patrons at some bar had heard the same jokes so many times the bartender just called out the number of the joke and the patrons would laugh. I’m going to do the same with my complaints about RVs because they’re so common in the RV space that I could just list them by number in the future.

Of course I’m referring to #1 – small, worthless ovens in a bunk model unit; and, #2 – small, worthless vent fans in any RV.

So this has #1 and #2. Everybody rolls their eyes.

Boondocking and travel access

Even with a large road-side slide you can still get to the entire trailer with that slide in. There is a bit of a catch, though.

This trailer has a main rear door plus a bedroom door. If it’s the potty you’re after, you’ll have to access that via the bedroom door. If it’s the kitchen, then you’ll have to use the main door. However, this is fine because if you want to moochdock somewhere without having to put in the slide room, you can get up and take a bathroom break in the middle of the night without having to go outside, scare the other people, and come back in through the door.

If you do have someone sleeping in the back, however, they won’t be so lucky.

In summary

I like this floor plan quite a bit. It fits into a lot of different use-case scenarios and does it pretty well. I also like seeing Bullet—and any brand of RV, really—continually make their product more useful and better. As mentioned, there are a number of very usable improvements I see in this brand since the short time ago that I was selling RVs.

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. He also works closely with a number of RV manufacturers to get an inside look at how things are done and is a brand ambassador for Rockwood Mini Lite with his wife, Peggy.

You can also check out his RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

